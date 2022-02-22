Pregnant Wife Files for Divorce From ‘Voice’ Performer

Country singer Sam Hunt’s wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed for divorce in Tennessee on February 18, 2022, and cited infidelity as the reason, according to a report from TMZ.

Fowler claimed in legal documents obtained by TMZ that Hunt is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “guilty of adultery.” The court documents indicated the two were separated at the time they were filed.

While Fowler has not publicly announced that she is pregnant, she wrote that she is due to give birth in May 2022 and asked for alimony and primary custody of their future child, according to the court records TMZ obtained. She is also seeking child support and requested that “the parties be awarded their respective separate property,” TMZ reported, citing the court filing.

In the documents, Fowler wrote that “all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted,” per Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hunt Proposed in 2017 During a Trip to Israel





Play



Sam Hunt Describes How He Proposed To His Fiance Sam Hunt comes in to talk to Bobby about his trip to Jerusalem and goes into detail about his proposal to his fiance. 👉 Listen to the Bobby Bones Show On Demand // bit.ly/2aOlCJ2 👉 Check out more at Bobbybones.com 📷 Follow us on Instagram // bit.ly/2bbJyrp 👻 Follow Bobby on Snapchat // bobbybonesshow 🐦… 2017-01-25T13:23:33Z

Hunt and Fowler dated for about four years before the country singer decided to move to Nashville to focus on his singing career.

In 2020, he told The New York Times, “She was under the impression, and I had sure expressed this to her at some point, that she was the No. 1 priority. I would choose her over everything. And then it sort of turned around and I said, actually, I want to choose [my career].”

The two broke up around that time, but eventually rekindled their romance and Hunt proposed to Fowler in 2017.

Appearing on “The Bobby Bones Show” that year, he shared that he popped the question during a trip to Israel.

“Something came up that irritated her and I realized this may mess up my big plan to ask her to marry me that night, and it kind of agitated me more about this issue,” he said. “It turned into this kind of fight that, fortunately, led to the perfect opportunity to ask her to marry me. So this little altercation we had actually worked out. It was a special moment.”

Hunt’s Debut Album Was Named After Fowler’s Hometown

Fowler and Hunt were married for five years. While they successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the “Take Your Time” singer has opened up about his estranged wife on more than one occasion.

According to People, Hunt and Fowler started dating in 2008, and Hunt’s debut album, “Montevallo,” was named after Fowler’s hometown. In 2017, the country singer told E! Online, “I didn’t actually live in that town. I had never visited Montevallo, but right before I left to go to Nashville I met a girl from there. A lot of the experiences I had with her and the relationship I had with her, that inspired a lot of the songwriting on the album.”

In 2021, the couple celebrated four years of marriage together.

At the time, Hunt told KISS Country 99.9 Miami’s “TC & Dina” radio of expanding their family, “I hope so. We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now. And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

Fowler’s father, Scott, is a pastor at the Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. According to the church’s website, she is one of seven children.