Sasha Allen & Ariana Grande ‘10…Gay’ Posts Infuriate Fans

Sasha Allen was the first transgender contestant to make it to the top 10 on “The Voice.” Ariana Grande was also on “The Voice,” as a coach. But these two singing sensations have something else in common. They both have recent social media posts with a mock front page of The Sun, parodying transphobia and homophobia.

At first glance, the images of The Sun articles with the headline “10 celebrities you didn’t know were gay” seem real. Upon closer inspection, they appear to be fake. However, that didn’t stop a plethora of fans from taking them seriously and posting angry comments on Instagram and Twitter.

Both Allen’s and Grande’s fake articles have the same headline, and the same subhead, which reads “No one expected these stars to be a little fruity.” Both are also dated June 1, 2022 and feature the same byline: Adrianna Freedman and Zachary Zane. After that, they diverge.

Sasha Allen’s post parodies himself, and Ariana Grande’s post parodies her brother Frankie Grande.

Allen’s Instagram Post Has Caused Quite a Stir

The filtered photos and the offensive headline and subhead in a national publication probably should have been a clue that the article was fake. However, many responders were fooled, and fuming. One Instagram fan replied, “Ummmm what?!? And ‘a little fruity.’ It’s 2022. PLUS did they not see you yell ‘trans rights!’ on national television.” Another posted, “u have to sue for defamation,” and a subsequent poster wrote, “i don’t think they watched your season of the voice.”

The reasons fans were upset varied. One declared, “What a way to say ‘happy pride month.’” Another stated, “This is kinda transphobic.” Some IG users were bothered by the mislabeling of Allen as gay, stating, “Jesus christ, idk where a he/him dating a woman is gay???” to which another replied, “that’s what I was thinking..this is a cute boy named Sasha dating a girl.”

Another IG poster added, “Haven’t you heard? Being trans makes you automatically gay no matter what, because cishet people don’t understand that gender and sexuality are different things !!”

Grande’s Similar Twitter Post Also Has Fans Up in Arms

The Grande post went a step further and actually ranked Ariana’s brother, Frankie as #1 on the top ten list. There was also some copy included about how Frankie was on “Big Brother” and how he “came out to his sister – pop star Ariana – when she was 11.” Both of these statements are actually true. Frankie competed on the CBS reality show “Big Brother” in season 16, where he placed fifth. In addition, Attitude magazine reports that Frankie told Ariana he was gay when she was 11 years old, to which she replied, “Great, when do I get to meet your boyfriend?”

These added accoutrements did help to make the fake Sun article seem more believable. One outraged fan tweeted, “not her outing her own brother Wtf.” Another posted, “literally everyone knew” and one poster sarcastically wrote, “I didn’t know the sky is blue either.”

While Allen’s post came directly from his verified Instagram account, it is unclear at this time where the Grande post originated, and whether or not Ariana or her brother had anything to do with it.