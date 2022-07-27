‘Voice’ Mentor Cancels World Tour

Music star and former “The Voice” mentor Shawn Mendes has officially canceled his entire 2022 world tour.

The star, who is also the ex-boyfriend of new “Voice” coach Camila Cabello, cited mental health struggles as a reason for his tour to come to an end in a new Instagram post.

The cancelation comes on the heels of an earlier post announcing that some of the upcoming shows would be canceled.

Mendes ‘Wasn’t Totally Prepared’ for His Tour

According to his new post, Mendes was not prepared for his world tour mentally.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” Mendes wrote. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due tot eh pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

He added, “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

He writes that the remaining shows in North America, the UK, and Europe would all be canceled.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health first as priority,” Mendes wrote.

Fans and followers took to the comment section to wish Mendes well, though many asked if they would be refunded for tickets they purchased to Mendes’ shows. There has been no information about how fans can expect to be refunded or when they will receive the money.

Mendes Is Working on New Music

Mendes reassured fans that he’ll still be working on new music during his time off.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” he wrote. “I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

He concluded, “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

Mendes was on “The Voice” when he was 19 years old, acting as a mentor to the contestants on then-coach Alicia Keys’ team. He was the youngest star ever to be a mentor on the show, according to ET Online.

The music star was in a relationship with “The Voice” coach Camila Cabello for two years, but the two called it quits in early 2022.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

