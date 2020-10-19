Season 19 Votes: When Does Voting Start on The Voice 2020?

Season 19 of NBC’s hit singing competition show The Voice premieres tonight, October 19, 2020. The first few episodes of the show will feature blind auditions, and live voting will not open up until much later in the season.

Luckily for viewers, The Voice was able to return to a semblance of normalcy where all the filming took place in person with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place. The only coaches fans will see interacting physically are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who spent the quarantine together as they are in a long-term relationship.

Other coaches returning to the chair this year are Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Host Carson Daly will once again return to the show this season.

Read on to learn more about the schedule for The Voice 2020.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Schedule: When Will Live Shows for Season 19 Start?

The live shows for season 19 of The Voice are at least a few months off from airing, as the Battle Rounds seem to be filming right now. There are generally about six or seven episodes of blind audition episodes before the battle rounds even start, meaning that the live shows will likely air in December 2020 or January 2021.

First, the show will go through blind auditions and then go straight into the battle rounds where contestants are paired up and coaches choose who moves on. Then, the contestants are sent into the knockout round where they are again paired directly against a teammate.

The difference between the battle rounds and the knockout rounds is that in the battle rounds, coaches choose the songs, whereas in the knockout round, contestants will choose what they want to perform.

Generally, there are three weeks of Blind Auditions, which are then followed by two weeks of Battle Rounds, followed by two weeks of Knockout rounds, all culminating in the three playoff episodes. Then, the live performances start and last for about 10 episodes or five weeks. If all goes according to plan, that puts the live shows starting in mid-December and going through the middle or end of January depending on whether or not the show takes a break for the holiday season.

Voting Will Take Place Online or on the App

This season, much like other seasons, will include different ways to vote for your favorite contestants, though the main way to vote is through the NBC The Voice official app.

Download the app straight from the app store, and, after signing up for an account, you can play along with the coaches as the show airs.

Using the app, you can vote for and save your favorite artists during live shows, watch videos of performances, learn more about contestants and even build a team of contestants to see how far your team goes this season.

The app also allows viewers to pick battle and knockout winners and compare those choices to other fans’ choices in real-time, connect with Facebook and Twitter to share their picks and tweet directly to coaches and artists.

The Voice premieres on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. /7 p.m. central.

