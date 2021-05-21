Everything We Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Finale

Season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice” is coming to an end with a two-day finale event airing on Monday, May 24, 2021 and Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Throughout the season, “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton have been building their teams and then having them narrowed down by viewers, all leading up to the finale where one singer will be crowned the winner alongside their coach.

Host Carson Daly will be hosting the two-day, five-hour event that will culminate in the announcement of the winner.

Who Are the Guest Performers on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale?

There’s a huge slate of guest performers for the finale event on “The Voice.”

Here’s who you can expect to perform:

Lauren Daigle

Ben Platt

Gwen Stefani & Saweetie

Justin Bieber

Thomas Rhett

Snoop Dogg & DJ Battlecat

One Republic

Maroon 5

Kelsea Ballerini

It will be interesting for viewers to see Maroon 5 perform on “The Voice,” as it will mark the first time former coach Adam Levine has returned to the show since his exit after season 16.

During the finale, the coaches will also be performing alongside their final artists.

Which Contestants Are Left on ‘The Voice’?

These contestants made it through to the finale:

Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler

Team Legend:

Victor Solomon

Team Nick:

Rachel Mac

Team Blake:

Cam Anthony

Jordan Matthew Young

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ 2021?

There are two clear front-runners in the running to come away with a record deal and $100,000.

The front-runner since the beginning of the show for many viewers has been Kenzie Wheeler, and he will be hard to beat. Earlier in the season, Blake Shelton lamented the fact that he didn’t have Wheeler on his team because he thought that Wheeler would win the show. He also called Wheeler a “unicorn” because of his mullet and said that he (Shelton) was going to lose the show because of him.

Cam Anthony, who is a surprising addition to Team Blake, is possibly the most talented artist in the competition. Shelton has even said that he thinks Cam Anthony will be the first “superstar” launched from “The Voice,” and he seems pretty sure that it will end up bringing home another win for Shelton, who has already proclaimed himself to be the “King of ‘The Voice.’”

Of course, anyone could take home the win at this point. Because of the nature of the show, each of the contestants will be performing live during the performance show, and if there are any surprisingly strong performances, that could definitely lead to a win for Rachel Mac, Victor Solomon, or Jordan Matthew Young.

When Will ‘The Voice’ Return?

“The Voice” has been reduced to just one cycle per year rather than two, NBC recently revealed. That means that the show will return in the fall, but it will then switch over to fall-only shows for the foreseeable future.

Nick Jonas will not be returning in the fall. Instead, the coach will be taking at least one season off. Ariana Grande will take his place, building her own team and hoping to dethrone whichever coach pulls of the season 20 win.

