WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Sing by the Campfire in New Season 21 Trailer

NBC’s “The Voice” is set to return for season 21 on Monday, September 20, 2021. In the lead-up to the new season, the show released a trailer featuring all four of the coaches.

New coach Ariana Grande will be joining the panel for season 21, taking the spot of Nick Jonas, who was a coach in both seasons 18 and 20. Grande will be joining Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in competition.

Season 20 marked the end of a decade of “The Voice” being on-air, and the new coaching panel is working together to usher in an all-new season alongside host Carson Daly for the upcoming fall 2021 season.

The Teaser Offered a Look at the Coaches All Together

The teaser, which was titled “The Voice Campout,” featured Shelton, Clarkson and Legend sitting around a campfire together singing before welcoming Grande.

“Whoa! Look at that amazing star over there!” Shelton exclaims, followed by Legend asking if he means alpha centari. “No, I mean Ariana Grande!”

Grande descends onto the stage on a moon in a sparkly outfit before apologizing for being late. Then, Legend and Clarkson tell her that she has to sing them a song around the campfire because it’s tradition on “The Voice.”

She says that it’s awkward and she could never do it before breaking out singing “Hopelessly Devoted” while animals and park rangers join in.

“This is gonna be an amazing season,” Shelton says after Grande winks at the camera. “The stars are out. Ariana Grande joins ‘The Voice’ on NBC.”

Grande Shared Some Behind-the-Scenes Photos

In a new Instagram post, Grande shared some photos from her time on “The Voice” and also shared her thoughts about the other coaches.

“hello and screaming!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice!!!! it’s … the most ridiculous and fun. i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet.” She added, “But yes tomorrow ! first promo. i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. i can’t say anything else but… simply cannot wait til we get started.” In the video that she posted, Grande talked about shooting the first promotional video with all the other coaches and how she was able to make an entrance on a moon, which was special to her and matched her tattoo of the moon. She also shared a selfie with Shelton. Grande previously posted three photos of her “outtakes” from “The Voice” as well as some makeup that she seemed to be trying out for the show. The star posed in a flower-like blouse, a matching high-waisted skirt and thigh-high boots. The meme that she posted with the outfit featured Spongebob Squarepants in boots that matched Grande’s.

“The Voice” returns on Monday, September 20, 2021. The show will air on both Mondays and Tuesday nights on NBC.

