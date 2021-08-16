WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Tease Season 21 Advisors

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” premieres on September 20, 2021. With that close of a premiere date, the coaches have been teasing their battle advisors for the upcoming season.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend are joined for the first time by new coach Ariana Grande for season 21, and they’re all stepping up their game to try to come away with the win.

In a new video shared on the official “Voice” Twitter, fans got their first look at the battle advisors for the upcoming season for each of the coaches.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Teased Their Advisors

Ready to find out who this season's #VoiceBattles Advisors are? 😱 Here are a few hints… drop your guesses below! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Uf7QRmYl9R — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) August 14, 2021

In the video, the faces and bodies of each of the Battle Advisors is blurred out but the coaches hint at who they have sitting next to them. Shelton explains that they’ll be asking the mentors questions and then fans can guess based on their answers who the advisors are.

The first question on the list was if the advisor ever gets mistaken for someone else.

“I have actually been mistaken for Blake Shelton,” Shelton’s mentor shared. “Believe it or not, one time in my life, somebody came up to me and said, ‘Are you Blake Shelton?'”

The disguised mentor added that there’s a height difference and that they were confused about the question.

Guesses in the responses shared that they’re not sure who could be Shelton’s advisor but a couple of the guesses were Jason Aldean or Kane Brown because they have performed on “The Voice” in 2019.

Fans Shared Their Guesses

Grande held hands with her advisor while she asked questions to the mysterious figure.

“Who are some of your musical influences?” she asked.

Her advisor named Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett and Ariana Grande. It’s clear to fans in the Twitter replies that this mysterious figure is none other than superstar Miley Cyrus, though a less popular guess is Kristin Chenoweth. When it came to which animal they would be if they could be any animal, the advisor said they would be a Cockatoo, which led fans to think it was Chenoweth.

Chenoweth was recently at the zoo and during her answer about the cockatoo she said she recently visited a zoo.

“That tracks,” Grande responded.

When it comes to Clarkson’s mentor, they shared that they prefer to perform in big arenas as opposed to theaters or more intimate venues. Fans in the replies believe that the figure sitting next to Clarkson was Keith Urban or Jason Aldean. At one point, the mentor shared that their proudest accomplishment was “Winning the ACM Entertainer of the Year,” which proves that they are a country music artist.

For Team Legend, fans believed the advisor is Camila Cabello, and some even matched her shirt in the video to another photo she previously shared. During the question and answer session, the distorted figure shared that their biggest accomplishment was singing with their dad in Mexico City.

“Camila gave herself away in the first question about singing with her dad on stage in Mexico,” one person tweeted.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Finalist Releases New Song, Opens Up About Life After the Show

