‘The Voice’ Season 21 Schedule: When Does The Finale Air?

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” has begun airing the live shows for the season, meaning there aren’t too many episodes left before viewers know who won the season.

At the time of writing, November 12, 2021, there has been no official date released as the date the finale of “The Voice” season 21 will air, but there are two separate dates that are more likely than others.

First, if the schedule follows that of last season, then the finale will air on Tuesday, November 30. However, some people are speculating that this season will also have a longer air time, which seems to go with what the TVGuide has listed for upcoming episodes. If that’s the case, then “The Voice” season 21 won’t wrap until Tuesday, December 14.

Either way, the finale episode will be three hours long and begin airing at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

What Does The Schedule Look Like?

Since we don’t have an official date for the finale, we can only make educated guesses about when it will air.

Here’s what the schedule could look like if the show wraps in November:

Monday, November 15: Top 13 performances

Tuesday, November 16: Top 9 results show

Monday, November 22: Top 9 performances (Semi-Finale)

Tuesday, November 23: Top 5 Results Show

Monday, November 29: Top 5 Performances (Finale part one)

Tuesday, November 30: Three-hour Season Finale

And here’s what it looks like if there’s a longer season:

November 15: Top 13 Live Show

November 16: Top 11 Results Show

November 22: Top 11 Live Show

November 23: Top 9 Results Show

November 29: Top 9 Live Show

November 30: Top 7 Results Show

December 6: Top 7 Semi-Finals

December 7: Top 5 Semi-Finals Results Show

December 13: Top 5 Finale performances

December 14: Finale, three hours

When it comes to who will win the season, that’s still up in the air with extremely talented artists on each of the coach’s teams.

Voting Has Already Started On “The Voice”

Voting is open during each live performance show of the season. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite contestants and each team will be slowly whittled down.

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.

To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile. The profile is also usable to vote for “America’s Got Talent.”

The App also allows you to create a type of “fantasy team” and draft which contestants you think will make it far in the season, and it allows you to be ranked among other users who also made their own fantasy team.

If you don’t want to download the app, you can instead vote at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. There is a limit of 10 votes per artist per email address during applicable voting windows for some votes, and starting at the end of next week, there will be a limit of one vote per artist per email address.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

