Will ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Have a Live Audience?

NBC’s hit reality singing competition “The Voice” will be returning for season 21 in the fall of 2021. After two seasons without in-studio live audiences due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the show has made some changes for the filming of the new season.

Unlike its ABC competitor “American Idol,” “The Voice” usually films with a live audience starting in the audition phase of the show. “American Idol” chooses to bring in the audience at a much later stage of the competition.

With season 21 of “The Voice” in production, it begs the question: will there be a live audience for Blind Auditions?

“The Voice” Season 21 Will Have a Live Audience

When watching “The Voice” season 21, fans can expect to see a live audience interacting with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and first-time coach Ariana Grande.

Getting into the live audience for filming requires a free ticket, which can be reserved online here. There are rules to who can attend the tapings, however, as well as safety protocols. According to the website, all attendees must be fully vaccinated.

“According to the CDC, People are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 2 weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose vaccine series or two weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine,” the ticket website reads.

It’s not clear if that is the only requirement, as other requirements for “COVID-19 Event Policies” on the website state that attendees must also have a negative COVID test result no more than two days prior to the taping, wear a face mask, be seated and not be within six feet of cast or crew.

Tickets for the first week of Blind Auditions were mostly sold out at the time of writing.

Eyewitnesses Say Grande Was “Sweet” While Filming

According to a report by E! Online, Grande and the other coaches shared banter and the interactions were sweet.

“Ariana was so fun and sweet,” a source told the outlet. “She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team as well. Ariana and Kelly Clarkson were taking selfies. It was so cute.”

Another source told the outlet that Grande and Shelton were “so funny together.”

Grande replaced Nick Jonas, who spent two non-consecutive seasons in the coaching seat on “The Voice.” The “Positions” singer announced that she would be joining the cast in March 2021.

“surprise!!!” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her on the big red chair. “I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you.”

When Clarkson talked about Grande joining the show, Clarkson told an audience member that they should audition for “The Voice” but not choose one certain team, per ET Canada.

“And if you pick Ariana Grande [as your coach], I will kick your a**,” Clarkson shared. “Cause she is definitely my biggest competition next season. They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’”

READ NEXT: These Famous Musicians Were Rejected From ‘American Idol’