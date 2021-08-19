Spoilers: ‘The Voice’ Mega Mentor for Season 21 Revealed as Huge Superstar

NBC’s “The Voice” has revealed the Battle Advisors for each of the teams for the upcoming season of the show. The official announcement of the Mega Mentor is likely right around the corner, but the battle rounds have been filmed, and the Mega Mentor’s name has leaked.

According to Idol Forums, which often posts accurate leaks and spoilers from “The Voice” and “American Idol” sets, the season 21 Mega Mentor is none other than Grammy award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran joins the likes of Taylor Swift and Snoop Dogg, who have both served as “The Voice” mega mentors in the past.

Sheeran Just Announced a New Album

I wish that heaven had visiting hours 🖤

Out now: https://t.co/f8NyZIZqU0 pic.twitter.com/4cu6abC9Li — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) August 19, 2021

“The Voice” is just part of what Sheeran has been busy with in 2021. He also took the time to announce his new album, “=.”

Sheeran performed a new song in his live stream announcing the album. The song, called “Visiting Hours,” has now been released as well. The album features a total of 14 songs, according to Billboard. That was cut down from a longer list, he shared.

According to Billboard, Sheeran said that the album is “a really personal record and one that means a lot to me. My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics of the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

The album is due to come out on October 29.

‘The Voice’ Season 21 is Star-Filled

Here we go y’all!!!! We're only a few weeks away from the brand new season of @NBCTheVoice!!!! #TeamBlake is READY and @DierksBentley doesn’t know what he got himself into…. See y'all in September! pic.twitter.com/w6UbM86CIh — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 16, 2021

The Battle Advisors for the battle rounds are chosen by the coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

For team Legend, the battle advisor will be Camila Cabello.

Cabello took to Twitter to express her excitement for the upcoming season and her time on “The Voice.”

“That’s riiiiight #TeamLegend,” Cabello wrote. “Thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season’s battle rounds!! #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice.”

Legend tweeted, “Excited to have @camila_cabello joining #TeamLegend as an advisor for battle rounds! Season 21 of @NBCTheVoice is right around the corner! #TheVoice.”

Team Kelly will be mentored by Jason Aldean.

“Excited to announce I’ll be advising for Team Kelly this season on @NBCTheVoice during the Battles!” Aldean tweeted. “Let’s do this, @KellyClarkson.”

Grande is having Broadway Star Kristin Chenoweth as her Battle Advisor.

Grande posted the news to her Instagram account in a video. She wrote, “I’m so excited for everyone to meet my battle advisor and dear friend, Kristin Chenoweth. I don’t have words. You have no idea, she’s so incredible. And I’m so grateful and I love you so much.”

Lastly, Team Blake will be advised by country music star Dierks Bentley.

Shelton tweeted, “Here we go y’all!!! We’re only a few weeks away from the brand new season of @NBCTheVoice!!!! #TeamBlake is READY and @DierksBentley doesn’t know what he got himself into… See y’all in September.”

“The Voice” premieres on NBC on Monday, September 20, 2021.