‘The Voice’ Season 21 Teams Revealed LIVE – Premiere

On tonight’s season premiere of “The Voice,” contestants will audition for coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande.

As always, the coaches will not be able to see the contestants as they perform. If a coach likes what they hear, they’ll hit their “I Want You” buzzer and turn around. If more than one coach buzzes in, the contestant can choose which coach’s team they’d like to join. If none of the coaches hit their buzzers, the contestant is eliminated.

During tonight’s episode, we’ll see this season’s teams begin to form. Who will join Team Blake, Team Kelly, Team John, and Team Ariana tonight?

Follow along for live coverage of which contestants join which teams tonight. This post will be updated as the episode airs.

SPOILER WARNING: This post will contain spoilers for the Monday, September 20, 2021 episode of “The Voice.”

Team Kelly

The first contestants of season 21, a sibling act called the Girl Named Tom’s, picked Kelly Clarkson as their coach. All four coaches turned around for them, so they had their pick of any of the coaches. But Kelly turned around first!

Team Ariana

John, Kelly, and Ariana turned around for 35-year-old Sacramento mom Katie Rae. Katie wowed the coaches with her beautiful rendition of Maren Morris’s “The Bones.” Katie shared her experiences with postpartum depression and chose to join Team Ariana!

22-year-old Katherine Ann Mohler admitted that she’s “obsessed” with Ariana and even dressed up as her for Halloween once. Kelly Clarkson said it was obvious from her performance that Ariana has influenced her as a vocalist. How could she not choose Ariana as her coach?

Team Blake

The third performer of the night, Peedy Chavis, wowed John Legend and Blake Shelton with his performance of Elvis Presley’s “My Baby Left Me.” 19-year-old Peedy decided to join Team Blake.

Team Legend

30-year-old cancer survivor Jonathan Mouton got Blake and John to turn around with “Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. He decided to go to Team John. The two were even wearing similar outfits.

18-year-old Jack Rogan frequently performs for the residents of the nursing home where he works. His moving performance of “House of the Rising Sun” won over Kelly and John, but he ultimately joined Team Legend.

