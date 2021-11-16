‘The Voice’ Season 21 Top 11 Predictions: Who Will Make It Through & Be Eliminated?

It looks like only two artists will be eliminated on NBC’s “The Voice” during the Tuesday, November 16 live show. Usually, there are at least three eliminations a week, so this will be a change of pace for the two coaches who get to keep all of their contestants moving forward to the next round of the competition.

With only two eliminations, that makes it a bit more difficult to predict which artists will be sent home. Luckily, because of the way that the first results show was structured, we do know some about which artists have been receiving the most votes from viewers.

Instead of splitting things up by teams like they have been for the past few seasons, this time around, the top 13 artists are all hoping that they’ll receive enough votes to keep them out of the bottom.

The bottom three artists will perform on Tuesday night’s show, and only one artist will be marked safe.

During the top 13 episode, coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson each took some time to work with their artists throughout the week before sending them out to perform during the live show.

After a long night of performances on “The Voice,” there were a couple of acts that stood out as weaker than others.

First, the best performances of the night definitely went to Team Legend’s Jershika Maple, Team Blake’s Wendy Moten and Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti. That should not come as much of a surprise to viewers, as Moten is definitely a favorite to win the whole thing.

On the other hand, there were weaker than usual performances from Shadale and Jim and Sasha Allen, though it doesn’t seem as though those artists are the ones who are likely to go home.

We predict the bottom three will include Lana Scott only because she had to be saved last week from elimination, Shadale because of her song choice, and Jim and Sasha Allen because it feels like they’re being outpaced by the other artists on the show.

That being said, it’s still anyone’s game.

The Schedule Includes One Month of Live Shows

The schedule for “The Voice” season 21 includes more than double the number of live shows than the past couple of seasons have featured. Instead of kicking off artists based on their teams, they also seem to be going back to the way the show used to work where the artists with the most votes advance regardless of their team.

Here’s what the schedule looks like, according to MJsBigBlog:

Monday, November 15: Top 13 Performances – Dedication Week

Tuesday, November 16: Top 13 Elimination – Two artists leave the show

Monday, November 22: Top 11 Perform – Songs Selected by Fans

Tuesday, November 23: Top 11 Eliminations – One elimination

Monday, November 29: Top 10 Performances – Songs outside of artists’ preferred genre

Tuesday, November 30: TBA

Monday, December 6: TBA

Tuesday, December 7: TBA

Monday, December 13: TBA

Tuesday, December 14: Finale

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

