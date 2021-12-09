‘The Voice’ Season 21 Winner: Predictions

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is wrapping up on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. With a finale just one episode away at the time of writing, fans are wondering who will take home the win at the end of the competition.

Going into the Monday, December 13, 2021, episode, new coach Ariana Grande is the only coach with no artists remaining on her team.

John Legend has one artist remaining in Jershika Maple after his second artist, Joshua Vacanti, was eliminated ahead of the finals. Kelly Clarkson has two groups left in the competition: Girl Named Tom, a family trio, and Hailey Mia, the youngest artist in the competition.

Blake Shelton, the longest-tenured coach on the show, possibly has the leg up with two artists left in the competition. His team still consists of Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham are both still remaining in the competition.

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 21?

Of course, since so much of the competition is decided by somewhat unpredictable voting, it’s impossible to be sure who will win the season. That being said, it seems like this whole thing is Team Blake’s competition to lose. Wendy Moten is a very seasoned professional singer who has never had to compete for an Instant Save, as fans vote her through each week. She has also been a front-runner throughout the entire competition at the time of writing. Team Blake also has a good shot of winning with Paris Winningham, who continues to improve each week and constantly shows off his huge vocals while connecting with the audience. All that being said, we think Team Kelly is the second-most likely to have a winner. Both Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom improve each week, and young artists have a very good track record in the competition. While there are no country artists left in the competition, Girl Named Tom could get that subset of voters with the correct song choices. Young artists also have a good track record on “The Voice” of ultimately pulling away with the win.

Grande Thanked Her Contestants

After a long season where she tried her hardest to get her artists further in the competition, her last remaining act, father and son duo Jim and Sasha Allen, were eliminated during the semi-finals results episode that aired on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

After all of her contestants were eliminated, Grande took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“it is a season wrap for team Ariana!” she wrote. “I AM BURSTING with pride for him and sasha and all of everyone from #teamariana…. to have met & worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this. I can’t believe there wasn’t a time I didn’t know you all.”

The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” airs in two parts. The first part takes place on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live. It re-airs later, recorded, for the west coast. The show will feature the top 5 contestants singing for votes.

Then, the second part of the finale will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will air for two hours, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show.

