Carson Daly Previews ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Longtime “The Voice” host Carson Daly has made a bold prediction about the upcoming 22nd season of the show. Read on to find out what he said and what viewers can look forward to when the show returns in September:

Carson Daly Said Season 22 Has The Best Talent He’s Seen So Far on ‘The Voice’

In an Instagram post for his birthday, Daly posted a photo of himself with the season 22 coaches — Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani — and said that not only is Cabello “crushing it” so far, but the talent this season is the best he’s seen so far on the show.

Daly wrote:

Thank you to my @nbcthevoice family for celebrating my birthday & @blakeshelton’s yesterday at work. Also to my wife @siriouslydelicious for shocking me by flying across the country for less than 24 hrs to spend it with me. Love you ❤️ … Shout to our brand new coach @camila_cabello for immediately becoming family & crushing it on the show! Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept! The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far…

He also thanked his wife Siri Pinter Daly for flying across the country for less than 24 hours just to spend his birthday with him.

What Else to Expect From Season 22

NBC has revealed that “The Voice” season 22 will premiere Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

Cabello is joining as a new coach after acting as an advisor for Team Legend during season 21. During her time on the show, “The X Factor” alum said that shows like this can make people’s dreams come true.

“I would not be where I am today if I hadn’t auditioned for a show like this,” Cabello said. “It genuinely gives people an opportunity, which I think is so amazing and so beautiful.”

In an interview with NBC Insider, Legend said that Cabello is going to be in it to win it, so they better watch out for her.

“She was on Team Legend as my celebrity guest mentor, and I could tell she was really good at it,” Legend said. “In fact, I told her, ‘If a coach opening ever comes up, you should do it because you’d be great at it.!’ … “I’ve made it harder for myself by allowing her to be my competition. And now, she’s coming for the crown. We all should look out.”

The show recently got nominated for three primetime Emmy Awards — Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series for the live finale and for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series for the live Top 10 performances. “The Voice” has received 72 total nominations and three Emmy Award wins to date.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 for its 22nd season on NBC. Stefani is taking over for Kelly Clarkson, who is taking a year off amidst her divorce proceedings, and Cabello is joining as the new coach, replacing departing coach Ariana Grande.

