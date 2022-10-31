‘The Voice’ Season 22 Format Change & New Rules Officially Unveiled

“The Voice” officially unveiled the first of the three-way Knockout Rounds that are new to the show for season 22. Ahead of this season, each Knockout Round consisted of two singers competing head to head. Now, each round includes three singers.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend each chose which singers to pit against one another for the Knockout Rounds, and each coach gets one steal and one save throughout the entire round.

Another change that was made ahead of the Knockout Rounds is the lack of a Mega Mentor. In previous seasons of “The Voice,” a music star would step in for the Knockout Rounds and help prepare contestants. Now, the coaches prepare contestants on their own.

The Knockout Rounds are the only thing standing between the artists and the live shows, meaning they’ll all do their best to be chosen by their coaches to move forward.

The First 3-Way Knockout Round Was Shared Early

Play

Bodie, Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes Compete for a Spot on Team Blake | NBC's The Voice Knockouts 2022 Bodie sings Post Malone's "Better Now," Kevin Hawkins sings Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work" and The Dryes sing Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris' "Chasing After You" during the Knockouts. Watch The Voice on Mondays & Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub… 2022-10-28T16:59:55Z

On Friday, October 28, “The Voice” official YouTube account posted an early look at the first Knockout Round for season 22.

Team Blake’s artists Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, and The Dryes competed against one another in the nearly 12-minute clip.

For the Knockout, Bodie performed “Better Now” by Post Malone, Kevin Hawkins sang Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work,” and The Dryes performed “Chasing After You” by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.

After the performances, the coaches shared how impressed they were with the contestants.

“This is awful,” Shelton told the contestants. “You guys all did incredible! Two of you were supposed to suck!”

Cabello shared that she was especially impressed with The Dryes and bodie, as was Stefani, but no one shared who they thought should win the Knockout.

The winner of the Knockout Round will be announced during the Monday, October 31 episode of “The Voice.” It’s a hard choice for Shelton, who joked that he was going to quit the show instead of making a decision about which artist gets to move forward in the competition.

Going into the third round of the competition, each of the coaches has nine contestants remaining on their team, and that will be knocked down to a total of just 16 contestants when live shows begin airing. That means that each of the coaches will lose 5 contestants from their teams before the next round of competition.

There will be a total of four episodes for the Knockout Rounds of the competition.

When Is ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale?

“The Voice” season 22 is set to begin live shows in the middle of November 2022.

According to NBC Insider, they will begin on November 14 and will feature the top 16 performers.

Here’s what the rest of the schedule for “The Voice” season 22 looks like:

October 31, 2022: Knockouts 1

November 1, 2022: Knockouts 2

November 7, 2022: Knockouts 3

November 8, 2022: Knockouts 4

November 14, 2022: Top 16 live show

November 15, 2022: Top 16 eliminations

November 21, 2022: Top 13 live show

November 22, 2022: Top 13 eliminations

November 28, 2022: Top 10 live show

November 29, 2022: Top 10 eliminations

December 5, 2022: Live semi-final performances

December 6, 2022: Live semi-final eliminations

December 12, 2022: Live finale part 1

December 13, 2022: Live finale part 2, three-hour show

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Episodes air next day on Peacock.