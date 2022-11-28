‘The Voice’ Voting 2022: How to Vote for Season 22 Semi-Finals

NBC’s “The Voice” airs the top 10 performances episode for Season 22 tonight, November 28, 2022. The fate of the remaining contestants will be left in the hands of viewers once the voting opens up following the performances from each contestant.

There are currently 10 contestants in the competition ahead of tonight’s episode. The number will be narrowed down to five artists before the show’s finale, which is set for Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13.

With the teams being wildly uneven, it’s very important for fans to vote for their favorite contestants from the teams of coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend.

Vote and Play Along With The Voice App

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.

To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile. The profile is also usable to vote for “America’s Got Talent” during the upcoming season of the show.

The App also allows you to create a type of fantasy team and draft which contestants you think will make it far in the season, and it allows you to be ranked among other users who also made their own fantasy team.

During the live shows, viewers will be able to vote during and after the Monday night episodes through the morning of the results show.

Overnight votes will be cast for the episodes that air on November 28, December 5, and December 12. Fans are allowed to vote 10 times per artist per email address.

Voting opens on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET and closes on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. ET.

All the rules and details for how to vote for “The Voice” are available online.

The Instant Save Has Also Returned for Season 22

During the live results show, viewers will be able to save one contestant.

The instant save will be happening during live results shows on November 15, November 22, November 29, and December 6.

To vote for the instant save, viewers can go to NBC.com/VoiceSave or use the official app.

For the instant save, viewers will only be able to vote once per artist. There will be a five-minute opening for voting during the instant save.

According to NBC, “Voting this year actually comes with some perks. Vote on The Voice Official App or online and unlock a special Peacock offer for a limited-time offer.”

All rules for “The Voice” voting are available online.

At the time of writing, anyone could come through with the win.

Going into the Monday, November 28, 2022 episode, each coach has at least one artist remaining on their team with just 10 artists left.

Long-time coach Blake Shelton is in the lead with four singers remaining on his team. He has country artists Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood as well as artists bodie and Rowan Grace.

John Legend is also sitting strong with three artists remaining on his team. He’s still coaching Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola, and Omar Jose Cardona.

Camila Cabello is hoping to avoid a repeat of Ariana Grande’s fate from last season and have an artist in the finale. Going into the top 10, she has just one remaining artist in the competition, big-voiced Morgan Myles.

Gwen Stefani’s team is small as well, consisting of just two artists: Justin Aaron and Kique, who won the Instant Save in the top 10 reveal episode.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:

Monday, November 28: Top 10 Performances

Tuesday, November 29: Top 8 Results

Monday, December 5: Semifinals Top 8 Performances

Tuesday, December 6: Top 5 results

Monday, December 12: Finale part one (performances)

Tuesday, December 13: Three-hour finale event

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.