‘The Voice’ Season 22 Schedule: When Live Shows Will Start & When Finale Airs

Many of the episodes for “The Voice” season 22 have already been recorded, though the show will air throughout the fall and into early December.

Luckily for curious fans, NBC posted a breakdown of each round of the competition. Only four episodes are completely confirmed by NBC, but there is a pattern to when “The Voice” normally airs.

Season 22 cast members include coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. They’re joined by long-time host Carson Daly.

Read on to learn about “The Voice” season 22 schedule.

Blind Auditions Will Last for 6 Weeks

According to spoilers published by The Idol Forums, there will be more contestants who make it through Blind Auditions than ever before, but it doesn’t appear the round will last any longer than usual.

Instead of the top 48 moving on from Blind Auditions, there will be a Top 56 at the end of that process. That means that each team, instead of having 12 members, will start with 14.

That also means that there will be more contestants throughout the process. So, instead of 24 Battle Rounds, there will be 36 and then for Knockout Rounds, there will be nine contestants per team instead of eight.

Battle Rounds will remain mostly the same. The season’s advisors are Jimmie Allen for Team Blake, Sean Paul for Team Gwen, Charlie Puth for Team Camila, and Jazmine Sullivan for Team Legend.

There’s also a change in the Knockout Rounds. Instead of choosing two artists per Knockout, each of the coaches will choose three artists to compete against one another. The coach will choose one winner from each Knockout, and that artist will move on to the live shows. Each coach will also get a steal in that round.

There will be no mega mentor for season 22 of “The Voice.” Instead, each of the coaches will mentor their own team members ahead of the Knockout rounds.

‘The Voice’ Live Shows Will Likely Start In November

Here’s what the schedule for the show looks like so far with confirmed dates and episodes in bold.

Monday, September 19 (8-10 pm ET/PT) – Blind Auditions Part 1 Premiere (confirmed)

Tuesday, September 20 (8-9 pm ET/PT) – Blind Auditions Part 2 (confirmed)

Monday, September 26 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions Part 3 (confirmed)

Tuesday, September 27 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions Part 4 (confirmed)

Monday, Oct 3 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions

Tuesday, Oct 4 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Blind Audition

Monday, Oct 10 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions

Tuesday, Oct 11 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Monday, Oct 17 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Oct 18 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Monday, Oct 24 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Oct 25 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Monday, Oct 31 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Nov 1 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Knockouts

Monday Nov 7 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Knockouts

Tuesday, Nov 8 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Knockouts

Monday Nov 14 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Nov 15 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday Nov 21 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Nov 22 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday Nov 28 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Nov 29 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday, Dec 5 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Dec 6 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday, Dec 12 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live show/semi-finals

Tuesday, Dec 13 – (9-11 pm ET/PT) FINALE

READ NEXT: Gwen Stefani Was ‘Nervous’ to Return to ‘The Voice’