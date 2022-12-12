‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner: Predictions

Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” wraps up in a two-part finale on Monday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 13, 2022, meaning one coach and one of their contestants will be proclaimed the winner in just over a day.

Going into the Monday, December 13, 2022, live performances episode, three coaches still have artists on their teams. Gwen Stefani, however, has no chance at pulling through with the win since she has no artists left.

Long-time coach Blake Shelton is in the lead with three singers remaining on his team. He has country artists Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood as well as bodie.

John Legend and new coach Camila Cabello each have one artist remaining on their teams. Cabello’s artist Morgan Myles made it through the semi-finals as the only artist remaining on Team Camila. Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona won the Wildcard Instant Save in the semi-finals to make it through to the last episode of the season.

Read on for predictions about who will ultimately come away with the win.

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

It’s no secret that “The Voice” viewers love Blake Shelton and country music, which might give the self-proclaimed “King” of “The Voice” a leg up in the competition, especially when it comes to his artist Brayden Lape, and we think he is most likely to be crowned the winner at the end of the competition.

Lape may not be the most conventionally vocally talented artist to take the stage each week so far, but he definitely fits the bill to become a winner of “The Voice.”

During a press conference ahead of the top 10 reveal, the “Voice” coaches also shared that they believe Lape could take it all.

“How is it that he’s this tall, this handsome, can play all the sports, and can sing? This is not fair. It’s not fair,” Legend said during the press conference.

The most likely artist to win from Team Blake, however, might be bodie, who was an unexpected get for Shelton from the beginning of the competition. The fact that he’s an incredible pop and indie vocalist and the fact that he’s on Shelton’s team means that he definitely has a good chance of winning the competition.

When it comes to talented vocalists, however, it’s equally as possible that team Camila’s Morgan Myles makes it to the finale and takes home the trophy. Omar Jose Cardona’s performance may also be enough to get Legend his second-ever win, as he did come through on the Wildcard Instant Save last week.

Because the winner is decided by viewers, however, it’s impossible to predict the actual outcome of the season.

Shelton’s Contestants Want to Win for Their Coach

Shelton is set to leave “The Voice” after next season, which will air in the spring of 2023. His artists want to win his second-to-last season for him.

“Making Blake proud and trying to fight our way to the finale is, I think, each one of ours goals,” Leatherwood told People.