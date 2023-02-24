‘The Voice’ Makes Multiple Format Changes for Season 23

“The Voice” season 23 will look different from previous seasons to long-time fans of the show. Ahead of the season premiere, the network announced that changes would be made to the Battle Rounds.

Now, according to Deadline, the show will introduce the “Playoff Pass,” which will be used in the Battle Rounds and allow both artists in the round to advance to the Knockouts rather than just one artist advancing. Another change comes in the following round, the Knockouts.

Instead of having three artists go up against one another as they did for season 22 of the show, the show will go back down to two artists per Knockout round. The last round, the Playoffs, will include 20 artists this season, likely boiling down to five artists per coach.

Usually, the Playoffs are aired live. This season, however, live shows do not begin until the semi-finals, which will feature two artists per coach.

Season 23 of “The Voice” features coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

What Does ‘The Voice’ 2023 Schedule Look Like?

Season 23 of “The Voice” premieres on March 6, 2023. There will be two episodes a week, and live shows will start at the very tail-end of the season this time around.

Here’s what the rounds break down to look like:

Blind Auditions: Artists audition for a spot in the competition, coaches construct their teams.

Battle Rounds: Coaches pair up two of their artists against one another and select one winner to move forward. Each coach will have one steal and one save. Battle Rounds begin on March 27.

Knockout Rounds: Coaches pair up two of their own artists again to compete against each other. This time, the artists choose their own songs and one of the two advance to the next round. Each coach gets a steal and a save. Knockout Rounds begin on April 17.

Playoff Rounds: At the time of writing, it’s unclear how the Playoff rounds will work this time around, but since they are not airing live and are instead pre-recorded, they will likely not be opened up to voting from the public. The Playoff round will begin on May 1.

Semi-Finals & Finale: The public will select the winner from the remaining eight contestants. Live shows begin airing on May 15.

Reba McEntire Is The Season’s Mega Mentor

Country music star and actress Reba McEntire is joining “The Voice” for season 23, as the show has added the Mega Mentor back into the mix after not having one for season 22, according to Variety.

Season 23 is Shelton’s final season on the show, and Clarkson has said that he’s the “ultimate” coach on the show.

“He is the ultimate Coach on this show. Everybody knows that. He’s won the most, and he, honest to God, helps the Artists afterwards. And it’s an incredible thing that he’s done for so many Artists. It’s a loss for The Voice,” Clarkson told NBC Insider.

She is also speaking with Shelton about their friendship and what life will be like for Shelton after the show.

“I actually have been talking to Blake a bit about this being his last season. And I’m like, ‘It’s not gonna hit you until afterwards. It’s gonna hit you. It’s been a part of your life for so long. And it’s gonna hit you after,'” she told the outlet. “I think he knows that, but I also think he knows that it’s time. He’s been doing it a long time, and I think it’s a really cool way that we all know he’s leaving so we get the time to, like—I mean, I can’t stand him, but I also love him. So we get the time to actually, like, lift him up and say how great he is.”

“The Voice” season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6 on NBC.