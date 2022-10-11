‘The Voice’ Season 23 Coaches Revealed & Includes 2 Newcomers

Season 23 of “The Voice” is set to air in the spring of 2023, and it appears that the season will feature two brand new faces to the coaching panel.

Three coaches from season 22 of the show will not be making their return next season: John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani will all be stepping away from the coaching panel for at least one season. Blake Shelton is the only coach from season 22 who is set to make their return.

Nothing has been officially announced by NBC, though it is expected to be announced before tapings for the season begin on October 15, 2022.

The Coaches Announced Their Involvement With Season 23 Via Cryptic Instagram Posts

Blake Shelton will be returning for his 23rd season on “The Voice,” and there are rumors that it will be his last. He posted the first peace sign emoji of the group.

Kelly Clarkson is also making her return after one season away. Clarkson originally stepped away because she wanted to take the summer off, and she previously nearly let it slip that she’d be returning.

During an interview with Variety, however, it seems as though Clarkson almost slipped up to say she would be back for season 23.

“I definitely… Um, I probably will be back at ‘The Voice’ at some point,” she said, laughing awkwardly as if she just spilled the beans, according to Variety. “I might be back at ‘The Voice.’”

All tapings will take place at Universal Studios in Hollywood, and the dates likely mean the Battle and Knockout Rounds will film in November and December.

The first new coach for the season is Chance the Rapper. He has never been on “The Voice,” but it appears he will be joining the panel for the upcoming season.

Niall Horan is filling the last gap on the panel and rounding everything out. Horan is at a great spot in his career to join “The Voice,” having gone out on his own after spending time in One Direction. He’ll likely fill the slot that would usually be filled by Gwen Stefani with a mix of pop and indie sounds.

Horan will also be able to bond with Clarkson over their shared past on singing competitions. He became part of One Direction after auditioning for X Factor.

NBC Has Not Officially Announced Season 23 for the Spring But Evidence Points to Early 2023 Air Dates

In late September 2022, tickets to live tapings for “The Voice” Blind Auditions were released dated in mid-October. Filming for “The Voice” season 22 Blind Auditions wrapped up months ago, and generally, filming for a spring season of the series starts filming in October or November for a February premiere date.

That means it’s likely that “The Voice” is headed back to two seasons per year.

Currently, the taping schedule includes the dates October 13, 14, 15, and 16, and the description reads “The Voice – Season 23 Blind Auditions.”

All tapings will take place at Universal Studios in Hollywood, and the dates likely mean the Battle and Knockout Rounds will film in November and December.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.