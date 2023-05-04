‘The Voice’ Season 23: Here’s The Live Shows Schedule

As Blake Shelton approaches the end of his last season on “The Voice,” so too are the final live episodes that he will be a part of. The prerecorded episodes are nearing an end as the live shows are right around the corner.

With half of the coaches having their teams set for the semifinals, the May 8 episode will see Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan narrowing down their teams from five to two singers. Once that is done, “The Voice” will begin its run of live performances.

‘The Voice’ is Starting Live Shows Later Than Prior Years

Season 23 will see its Live Playoffs begin with its Top 8 as two singers will be representing each of the four coaches. This will also be the first live shows for Chance The Rapper and Horan. The eight performers will be the lowest the show has ever cut its talent pool before moving away from prerecorded episodes.

In Season 22, live shows began with the Top 16. Before that, Season 21 had the Top 20 go live. Season 13 took it down to the Top 12 for live shows, which had been the fewest number of singers left before lives until Season 23.

The Lives Shows Begin on May 15 for ‘The Voice’

Once Horan and Clarkson set their final two, the NBC singing competition will air live for its audience. The first semifinal will begin on May 15. That will be where the Top compete and the voting results will be revealed.

After that, May 22 will have the Top 5 battle it out for the top prize. The next day, May 23, the results will be shared and the Season 23 winner will be announced. The episode also will mark the final one for Shelton.

The Top 8 is Already Half Full

During the May 1 episode, Shelton and Chance had the task of picking out their top two among their final five. Shelton’s final pair that he will be taking into the semifinals are NOIVAS, who he had stolen from Chance, and Grace West.

The latter will be the final country singer under his belt. Some of the notable country names that Shelton has led to victory include Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbury. In total, Shelton has coached one of his own to victory nine times.

For Chance, this was his first time going through the playoffs. He ended up going with Ray Uriel and Sorelle. The latter is the only trio to have competed on this season and will be attempting to become just the second group to ever win on the show.

Chance said during the May 1 episode that he is excited to have the chance in the semifinals to work through the group’s arrangements. The sisters, as Chance pointed out, have an advantage in the competition because “they know themselves so well and that they really gel.”

Team Kelly enters the May 8 episode with Holly Brand, D. Smooth, Cait Martin, Neil Salsich, and ALI. Team Niall will have to decide between Ross Clayton, Michael B., Tasha Jessen, Ryley Tate Wilson, and Gina Miles.

“The Voice” airs on Monday nights on NBC.