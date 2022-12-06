Fans Outraged After ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals Results: ‘I Hate It Here’

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are calling the competition unfair after seeing how the semi-finals results played out.

There were no guarantees made to coaches about how many artists they would get through to the finale.

Heading into the semi-final results episode, Blake Shelton’s team featured three artists, John Legend’s team featured three artists, Camila Cabello’s team featured one artist, and Gwen Stefani had just one artist left on her team as well.

Spoilers for which artists made it through to “The Voice” 2022 finale follow.

Not all of the artists can make it through to the finale, however, and some fans were upset that certain artists, like Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape, were voted through to the finale without having to compete in the Wildcard Instant Save.

Some Fans Don’t Think Blake Shelton’s Country Singers Should Have Made it Through

@johnlegend #TheVoice how in the world can all 3 of your singers still be standing on that stage??? Just so you know, my family is convinced that the show is rigged to make Blake win 🏆 — Kimberly Haug (@khaug324) December 7, 2022

As is the case in most seasons of “The Voice,” Shelton has a leg up on the rest of the competition going into the last few live shows. He has a large following with fans of the show, and his artists generally get more votes.

One artist this season, Bryce Leatherwood, was marked safe first on the semi-finals episode, and some fans didn’t like that.

“BRYCE IS THE FIRST FINALIST???? I HATE IT HERE,” one person tweeted after the results were announced.

Another person wrote, “bryce??? I’ve already lost #thevoice.”

“Are you f**king kidding me??? That mediocre country bumpkin that sings the same f**king song every week? I hate this show’s voting base #TheVoice #VoiceResults,” another person tweeted.

Before the semi-finals, some fans were upset about both Leatherwood and Team Blake’s Brayden Lape making it through to the late stages of the competition.

In one Reddit thread posted after the top 10 results, a fan questioned “how in the world are we letting Brayden and Bryce through and not Kique [Gomez] or Devix. … Brayden and Bryce are good in their own regard but nowhere near as good of voices IMO.”

Kique Gomez and Devix were both eliminated ahead of the semi-finals.

One person responded, “Brayden just sits on a stool, smiles, and attempts to sing a country song that sounds remarkably similar to each one he sang before. As for Bryce, I think my favorite part of his performance has been his hats.”

Shelton is well on his way to earning another win on “The Voice.” It would be his 9th overall win. The coach won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

Who Are ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finalists?

Here’s how the teams are arranged heading into the episode:

Team Blake:

Brayden Lape

Bodie

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Team Legend:

Kim Cruse (competing in instant save)

Parijita Bastola (competing in instant save)

Omar Jose Cardona (competing in instant save)

Team Gwen:

Justin Aaron (competing in instant save)

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Season 22’s finale is set to air on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13 on NBC.