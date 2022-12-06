Some Fans Call ‘The Voice’ ‘Rigged,’ Are ‘Done’ With the Show Ahead of Season 22 Finale

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” took to social media to share their strong feelings about the season 22 finalists.

During the semi-finals, all three artists remaining on Blake Shelton’s team were marked safe without having to perform in the Wildcard Instant Save. All three of John Legend’s teammates and Gwen Stefani’s only remaining teammate were all forced to compete in the Instant Save at the end of the night.

Ultimately, Omar Jose Cardona earned enough votes to move forward over the other contestants.

Some Fans Are Convinced the Show Was ‘Rigged’ for Blake Shelton

Some fans of “The Voice” are upset because Shelton’s artists made it through over other artists who they thought were more deserving.

“Of course Blake’s whole team makes it through,” one person tweeted. “Since it’s his last season. It’s rigged! Kim, Parijita, Justin and Omar all have more talent than Blake’s whole team #TheVoice.”

It’s important to note that Shelton is actually staying on “The Voice” for one more season, though he is set to retire from the show after season 23 airs in the spring of 2023.

“@johnlegend #TheVoice how in the world can all 3 of your singers still be standing on that stage???,” another person tweeted. “Just so you know, my family is convinced the show is rigged to make Blake win.”

Viewers have long accused “The Voice” of being “rigged,” though the FCC has outlawed rigging competition shows, specifically, “prohibited practice in contests of knowledge, skill, or chance,” so rigging any competition show is illegal.

Some people said they were done watching the show.

“I’m done. #TheVoice,” one person simply wrote.

Heavy has reached out to “The Voice” for comment about fans alleging the show is “rigged” in Blake Shelton’s favor but has not heard back at the time of writing.

One Coach Has No Team Members Heading Into the Finale

There are a total of five finalists heading into “The Voice” season 22 finale.

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Team Blake:

Brayden Lape

Bodie

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Legend:

Omar Jose Cardona

Team Gwen has no artists heading into the show’s season finale. This is not the first time a coach has been without a team for the final show of the season.

When Ariana Grande was a coach on “The Voice,” she did not have an artist make it through to the finale. This also happened with Adam Levine the season before he left “The Voice,” which led to some speculation that the change in rules was the reason Levine ultimately left the show.

Gwen Stefani and John Legend are both taking at least one season of “The Voice” off after season 22, and Blake Shelton is done on the show for good after season 23.

Stefani recently opened up to ET Online about why Shelton’s exit has been hard for her.

“It’s just been a really amazing season, too short,” Stefani shared. “It’s mine and Blake’s last season… I can’t even get the words out of my mouth ’cause it sucks.”

She added, “I never in my life would’ve pictured me doing something like this, and it’s been one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it’s super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that’s gonna be mine forever.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.