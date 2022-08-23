Sexual Abuse Exposé on ‘The Voice of Holland’ Is Dubbed the Year’s ‘Best TV Moment’

As many fans know, “The Voice” is not limited to America. There are spin-offs all over the world, one of which is in Holland. According to IAMExpat.nl “The Voice of Holland, one of the country’s most prominent entertainment shows and undoubtedly one of the biggest exports of Dutch media tycoon John de Mol, has been a staple on TVs across the Netherlands for 12 years.”

In January 2022, the online media source BOOS aired the 80-minute exposé it had been working on for over two years on YouTube. The NL Times reports, “Over 5 million people watched the BOOS episode on sexually transgressive behavior at The Voice in the first two hours after publication. The YouTube video now almost has 11 million views.”

The BOOS report chronicled dozens of accusations of rape and sexual abuse against coaches and other personnel working at “The Voice of Holland” reports IAMExpat.nl.

According to Billboard, band leader Jeroen Rietbergen, one of the cast members being accused of sexual misconduct, resigned soon after the expose was released. “The Voice of Holland” was suspended in January 2022 “while the allegations are being investigated,” reports the BBC.

The network that airs “The Voice of Holland,” RTL, also cut ties with Rapper Ali B, and singer, Marco Borsato, who were also accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct during their time as coaches, according to the NL Times.

2021/2022’s Top TV Moment of the Year

According to an August 23 article from IAMExpat.nl, “The BOOS expose of the sexual abuses behind the scenes of the talent show The Voice of Holland was the top TV moment of the 2021/2022 television season, professional media platform Spreekbuis.nl and online streaming guide Streamwijzer announced.”

The outlet continues, Spreekbuis.nl, which is a magazine for announcers, stated, “It is striking that the best (online) TV moment of this television season was not broadcast on national TV, but on Youtube. It clearly shows that YouTube is also playing an increasingly important role on the large screen in the living room.”

De Mol’s Response

Emmy-winning producer and creator of “The Voice,” John de Mol, claimed to know nothing about the abuse allegations other than one complaint against Rietbergen in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reports that when he heard about the 2019 accusation, de Mol stated, “First, I was speechless, then I became livid. I called him and said, ‘Come here now’…. I yelled at him for 30 minutes, I had to restrain myself not to punch him in the face.”

The Hollywood Reporter also states, “De Mol claims The Voice production team apologized to the accuser and put Rietbergen on notice that he would be fired if another incident came to light. But de Mol said he had no knowledge of the alleged abuse by Borsato as well as Ali B., accused of inappropriately touching underage contestants of The Voice Kids, a spinoff show. Several former contestants of The Voice of Holland have leveled allegations at Ali B., including one who claims the rapper raped her in his recording studio. Both men deny the allegations.”

