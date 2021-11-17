Some Fans Think ‘The Voice’ Contestants Were ‘Robbed’ Of Spot In Top 11

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” think that the two top 13 singers who did not make it through to the top 11 were robbed of their spot in the competition by less talented singers.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, November 16 episode of “The Voice” follow.

On the top 11 reveal episode, three artists competed to earn the most votes in the Wildcard Instant Save in order to make it through to the top 11. The other 10 artists in the top 11 were those that received the most votes following Monday night’s episode.

Those three artists who battled it out were Team Ariana’s Ryleigh Plank, Team Legend’s Shadale and Team Kelly’s Gymani.

Some Fans Were Disappointed With the Result

Of course, with such a huge pool of talented artists, some people who fans think deserve to be in the competition will be sent home each week.

After the round of performances, Gymani delivered and was sent through to the top 11, meaning that both Shadale and Ryleigh Plank were eliminated. For people who really loved listening to those artists, it was a disappointment.

“Me and my mom just yelled at our tv @musicbyryleigh was ROBBED #TheVoice,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “NOOOOOOOO SHADALE ROBBED… SO HAPPY FOR GYMANI THOUGH.”

“Shadale was robbed but thank God yall did the right thing and voted Gymani through!! yall better vote for homegirl next week its criminal she was even in the bottom 3 #TheVoice,” one person wrote.

Others thought that Shadale made poor song choices, which ultimately got her voted out of the competition.

“Oh… Shadale was not good on the Instant Save. Yikes. She looked annoyed throughout the show and sounded like she was over it. #TheVoice,” one person tweeted.

Another viewer wrote, “Shadale… song selections did you in. If you had selected a ballad by Mary J Blige or something similar, you’d still be there. When you get a record deal, please do stuff like that.”

Some viewers thought that it was time for Ryleigh to go as well.

“Thank God Ariana fans had enough sense to let Ryleigh go,” one person wrote.

“Ryleigh is pitchy especially when it comes to high notes,” another critiqued.

Which Artists Remain On ‘The Voice’ Season 21?

There are 11 artists remaining on “The Voice” season 21 at the time of writing. Each week, the pool will be narrowed until the finale, which is set to air in mid-December. Because of the new rules, there is not an even number of artists on each team.

Instead, Team Kelly still has four artists, Team Blake has three, and Team Legend and Team Ariana each have two artists remaining. At this rate, it’s possible that some coaches will get to the finale and have no artists remaining.

Here’s who made it through to the top 11:

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Jeremy Rosado

Gymani

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Lana Scott

Team Ariana

Holly Forbes

Jim and Sasha Allen

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

