‘Voice’ Cast Member’s Ex Breaks Silence on Split

Former “Voice” coach Shakira is currently embroiled in a split her longtime partner Gerard Pique, with whom she shares two sons. Pique has been largely silent throughout the separation, but he released a statement on September 1 through his lawyers blasting the media for making a “serious attack on the rights of his children.”

Here’s what Pique said in his statement:

Pique Said the Paparazzi Have Made a ‘Serious Attack on the Rights of His Children’

In a statement released to the media, which can be seen in its entirety on the Barca Universal Twitter account, the football star blasts the paparazzi and certain media outlets for their treatment of his family during the separation.

The statement reads:

Since Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation through a joint statement on June 4, many rumors and alleged unverified information about the player, his family and his personal and, therefore, private life have been published. These reports and images cause not only damage to his honor and image, but also a serious attack on the rights of his children, whose safety and protection represent his greatest concern. At the same time, the monitoring of some media and paparazzi has been continuous, seeing our client forced to alter his daily routine with the sole purpose of protecting his children, his family and his closest environment. Gerard Piqué has always respected the activity of the media and their right to information, and is fully aware of the fundamental role they play in our society. However, in recent weeks there have been interferences that go beyond the limits of legality, for which our client has been forced to request precautionary measures of removal and take legal action against those who alter their family life and violate the rights of their children, given that Gerard Piqué's sole objective is to guarantee their well-being and restore their rights to privacy, security and tranquility. Our client wants to thank through this statement the respect and informative rigor shown by some media and trusts that everything will be resolved in the best possible way, always applying good sense and common sense.

The international pop star and football player called it quits in June 2022 after dating for nearly 12 years. At the time, they issued a statement to Reuters that read, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

In August 2022, Pique was seen with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, attending a wedding in Spain, according to the Daily Mail. After the photos surfaced of Pique with his new girlfriend, a source told Us Weekly that Shakira was “heartbroken” to see him move on.

“She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her,” added the source.

Shakira is Also Facing a Tax Fraud Accusation

The Colombian singer is accused of failing to pay $14.5 million euros in income tax in Spain between 2012 and 2014.

According to Reuters, Spanish prosecutors are saying she lived in Spain in those years and therefore owes the country income tax, while Shakira’s representatives say that she did not move to Spain until 2015 and has paid her taxes since then. She also said in the court documents obtained by Reuters that she initially paid $17.2 million euros in taxes and therefore her tax debt is paid in full.

“Shakira’s conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes and she has trusted and followed faithfully the recommendations of the best specialists and advisers,” said the singer in a statement in May 2022.

At the end of July 2022, Shakira rejected a settlement offer, which means the case could go to trial.

“The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement,” said Shakira in a statement to Reuters issued by her lawyers.