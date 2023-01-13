Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Shades Ex & His New Girlfriend

Music superstar and former “The Voice” coach Shakira threw shade at her ex-husband, soccer player Gerard Pique, 35, in a newly released song.

Shakira’s new song, which was released with Argenine DJ Bizarrap, was titled “BZRP Music Session #53.” In the song, she talks about being betrayed by a partner.

“Sorry, baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you / For guys like you / I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she sings in Spanish per HarpersBazaar.

In the song, Shakira, 45, claims he ex left her with “the in-laws as my neighbors,” and “in debt with the government.”

She also says she’s hurt but has been made stronger.

The song also seemingly name drops her ex and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in the original Spanish, singing the words “claramente” and “pique” multiple times.

Shakira and Pique share two children, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9. They were never married.

Shakira also referenced the situation in an Instagram post celebrating the song’s success, writing, “And here’s to all the women teaching me how to make sweet lemonade when life gives you those sour a.. lemons.”

The Song Calls Marti Shakira’s ‘Replacement’

The lyrics of the song continue to drag Marti and Pique.

“I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer croons in Spanish, per HarpersBazaar. “I don’t even know what happened to you / You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you / I’m worth two of 22 / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You’re going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too.”

In the hours after the song was released at midnight on January 13, 2022, it broke a YouTube record, per The Guardian. The song became the most-watched new Latin song on YouTube after getting 63 million views.

Shakira and Pique announced on June 4, 2022 that they were separating.

In a joint statement obtained by Reuters, the couple said, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy.”

After their split, Pique was spotted making out with 23-year-old public relations student Marti, according to Hollywood Life. Shakira was not happy about the photos, the outlet reported.

“Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their breakup,” a source told the outlet after the photos went public.

Shakira told Elle in October 2022 that the split has been “incredibly difficult” for her.

Shakira Was Left ‘Devastated’ By Unearthed Footage Following the Split

Just days before the new song was released, Page Six reported that Shakira was “devastated” by footage that emerged showing Pique with his new girlfriend in their home.

A source told the outlet that Shakira and Pique were “happily together” at the time of the interview and Shakira was “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”

Page Six reports that Shakira was traveling at the time of the Zoom interview, though the source adds that the couple “were very much still together at that time” and that “it’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.”