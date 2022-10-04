‘The Voice’ Star Avoids Ex Amid Infidelity Rumors

Former “Voice” coach Shakira is avoiding her famous ex, soccer star Gerard Pique, as rumors resurface of an affair that maybe have been the reason for their split earlier in 2022.

According to both The Daily Mail and Univision, Spanish-language journalist Jordi Martin said that he contacted a source close to Shakira with information about Pique supposedly having an affair with model Bar Refaeli in 2012, which was two years after Pique and Shakira began dating.

Martin Said Shakira Was Stunned & Shocked by the Refaeli Information

According to Univision, Martin said that a “close friend” of Refaeli’s confirmed to him that multiple visits Refaeli made to Barcelona were because of an affair with Pique. Martin relayed the information to Shakira through a trusted friend and it left Shakira “stunned.”

The Daily Mail reported that “the rift” between Shakira and Pique started when the singer found “messages from Refaeli.”

“I sent the information to a source close to Shakira a few days ago. After a while, they finally were able to verify the alleged cheating of Piqué with Refaeli in 2012,” wrote Martin on Twitter (via the Daily Mail). “A few days ago, I spoke to a close friend of Refaeli’s, who was also my friend for many years, who confirmed the reason for the model’s frequent visits to Barcelona at the time. Shakira was shocked. … Want some more?” Between June 30 and July 6 of 2021, Pique had a trip to Monaco, escorted by someone who wasn’t Shakira. I passed this information along also. Many of these, are new details she wasn’t aware of.”

Shakira & Pique Were Spotted at Keeping Their Distance at Their Son’s Baseball Game

According to TMZ, Shakira and Pique attended their son Milan’s baseball game in Barcelona at the end of September and were seen avoiding each other in the stands. Pique was there with his mother and Shakira was there with some of her friends, but they sat on opposite sides of the ballpark.

In a September 2022 interview with ELLE, Shakira said that she’s trying her best to shield her children from all of this.

“I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house,” said the singer. “You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it’s hard. And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

She went on to say that it has been “really upsetting” for their sons, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5, and to her it all feels like “a bad dream.”

“[S]ometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. … this is probably the darkest hour of my life,” said the singer, adding, “For those women like me who believe in values like family who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through.”

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Cast Mourns Loss of a ‘Special’ Artist