‘Voice’ Coach Sparks Dating Rumors With British Athlete

Former “The Voice” coach and Colombian music star Shakira has re-entered the dating pool. The singer started drumming up dating rumors after being spotted out and about with British racing driver and Formula 1 athlete Lewis Hamilton over the past few weeks, and People reported on June 8 that the pair are in the early stages of dating.

This dating chatter comes one year after Shakira announced her split from her partner of 11 years, Spanish football player Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two sons, 10-year-old Milan and 8-year-old Sasha.

Shakira Went to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix to Support Lewis Hamilton

Shakira and Hamilton were first allegedly spotted together in early May 2023 by a fan on Twitter, who saw the two out at Cipriani, a restaurant in Miami, after the Miami Grand Prix where Hamilton came in sixth. It is unclear if the pair arrived together or ran into each other at the restaurant. Days later, Page Six reported photos were taken of the pair sharing a boat day with some of Hamilton’s friends.

Then, in early June, Shakira attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, where Hamilton clinched second place. People reported that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer paid close attention to Hamilton’s race and that the two went out for dinner and drinks following the competition along with some friends. One such friend, Mustafa, shared an Instagram story of the dinner, in which Hamilton’s arm can be seen around Shakira’s waist in a group photo.

Shakira also shared her own Instagram post from the Spanish Grand Prix, writing, “Nice to be back in Barcelona!” in the caption. Fans flooded her comment section with photos and gifs of Hamilton smiling, suggesting excitement at the prospect of the new relationship. Other fans included photos of Shakira’s ex, Piqué, however.

One fan wrote, “Lewis Hamilton le dio like en l foto 😍 que emoción😍”, which translates as, “Lewis Hamilton liked the photo 😍 how exciting 😍”, in the comment section.

Days after the Spanish Grand Prix, People reported on a source close to both Shakira and Hamilton who gave an update on their relationship status, telling the outlet, “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage. It’s fun and flirty.”

How Did a Jar of Jam Play a Role in Shakira & Gerard Piqué’s Breakup?

Shakira reportedly discovered Gerard Piqué was cheating on her due to a jam jar in her house. The singer allegedly returned from traveling to find that her jam was disappearing, even though Piqué and her children hate jam. pic.twitter.com/Ie8f5Bvu2Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 18, 2023

Shakira’s relationship with Piqué ended rather abruptly for fans, whose first public sign of trouble in the relationship was their breakup announcement in June 2022. The pair mutually announced their split in a statement delivered via Shakira’s PR team. Months later, in January 2023, Shakira released a song, titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, with lyrics referencing the relationship.

People then reported on an interview Shakira did with the Spanish television show “Socialite”, and although her “Socialite” interview is not easily accessible online, it is alleged that Shakira believes Piqué cheated on her because when she returned home from traveling she noticed that a jar of strawberry jam in her fridge had been used despite Piqué and their children not liking it. This led her to believe that somebody else must have eaten her jam.

Although these claims are not fully confirmed, fans online have taken to them like wildfire, with many Twitter users sharing thoughts, comments, and memes about the alleged jam jar.

Shakira’s jam watching Piqué’s mistress reach for the jar pic.twitter.com/vhi0l99wTf — Sam Ramsden (@samjstirling) January 23, 2023

