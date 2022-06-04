Shakira-Piqué Split Has Fans Outraged: “We Don’t Like Cheaters”

Shakira may have only been a coach on “The Voice” twice, but she left a lasting impression. In season four, in 2013, she replaced one of the original members of the panel, Cee Lo Green. The Colombian singer and dancer skipped a season and came back for season six. She never won.

Although she was unlucky in Voice victories, Shakira seemed to be lucky in love. She spent 12 years with her partner, Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piqué, and to fans, the pair seemed blissfully in love. However, Shakira and Piqué shocked millions when they announced in a joint statement on June 4, 2022 that they were separating.

According to Reuters, the official statement was: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

The couple was never married, however, they have been together since 2011. They have two sons, Sasha and Milan. Shakira is 10 years older than Piqué, but the age difference was not a big issue, according to Us Weekly, because Shakira professed, “There’s real love, there’s no ulterior motives.”

The Mirror reports that the breakup “comes after the Barcelona defender, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, was allegedly caught in bed with another woman.”

The Mirror explains that the celebrity couple had been living apart for several weeks prior to making the official announcement. Shakira allegedly kicked Piqué out of their house after she caught him cheating, and he has been partying it up like a single man ever since.

In addition to the infidelity issues, the couple has been facing legal problems as well. Reuters explains “The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($15.54 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014. Her legal team said in statement they will keep defending her case with solid legal arguments.”

The Signs Were There for Those Who Were Looking

Fans are outraged over the split, tweeting, “How could someone cheat on shakira?!” However, the split does not come as a big surprise to fans who have been paying close attention. According to Sports Brief, rumors of trouble in paradise had started to develop when Shakira stopped posting pictures of her and Piqué together on social media. For example, this past Mother’s Day, Shakira posted a picture of just her and her two sons, with the caption “With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them.”

This was a drastic change from the Valentine’s Day selfie they posted in February, 2022.

The Couple Looked Happy in February

Shakira and Piqué seemed happy long before that as well. Having met while working on Shakira’s music video “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” in 2010, the couple’s romance began blossoming in 2011. Shakira told Latina magazine that Piqué was the most amazing man she had ever met and that she wanted to have eight or nine more kids with him, Us Weekly reported in 2014.

As for the two children they do have, marca.com reports, “a custody dispute over their children is a problem that looms large.”

Fans have taken to social media to show their support for the 45-year-old “Dancing with Myself” star, and trash her former partner. One fan posted on Instagram, “You deserve a humble guy that can treat you with respect. I’m sorry for your children.” Another wrote, “@3gerardpique you’re downfall will makes us happy.” Another angry supporter posted, “F*** Pique we are all Team Shaq,” while another posted, “he’s a cheater. We don’t like cheaters. Shakira is a Goddesses.”