‘The Voice’ Coach Facing Trial Over Tax Fraud in Spain

Music superstar Shakira has been ordered to go to trial for a tax fraud suit in Spain. The star was a coach on “The Voice” two times, in seasons four and six.

According to AP, a judge approved a trial request for Shakira on charges of tax fraud. According to the outlet, she has been accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros, which equates to about 13.9 million dollars on income earned from 2012 to 2014.

The star faces eight years in prison and a fine if she is found guilty of the charges.

The Star Denies Any Wrongdoing

Since the charges were made public, Shakira has denied any wrongdoing. She also rejected a deal that would have avoided the trial, AP reports. The outlet reports that Shakira’s PR firm states she has already paid “all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest.”

No date for the trial has been set, but Shakira faces six counts of tax fraud.

According to the outlet, the case is based on whether or not Shakira lived in the Bahamas or in Spain. Prosecutors allege that Shakira spent more than half of the years of 2012 to 2014 in Spain and therefore should have paid taxes in that country, though Shakira says she lived in the Bahamas during those years.

AP reports that Spain has also gone after stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after not paying taxes. Both were found guilty of evasion, though neither served prison time because they were first-time offenders.

Shakira Was Spotted Supporting Her Son With Her Ex Boyfriend

The pop star is not only in the public eye because of the charges of tax fraud. She’s also publicly going through a split from her now-ex, soccer player Gerard Pique. They were together for 11 years.

The two share two children, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.

After their split, Pique was spotted making out with 23-year-old public relations student Clara Chia Marti, according to Hollywood Life. Shakira was not happy about the photos, the outlet reported.

“Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their breakup,” a source told the outlet after the photos went public.

The source added, “Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis.”

The source added that Shakira felt as though the PDA and the photos were not necessary.

“So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary. Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off,” the source told Hollywood Life. “Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.”

The exes were recently spotted at their 9-year-old son’s baseball game in Barcelona, per photos obtained by TMZ. They did not sit together.