‘The Voice’ Welcomes Renowned Artist as Season 20 Mega Mentor

Each season, NBC’s The Voice welcomes a huge celebrity as the mega mentor for the contestants. This season, that mentor is none other than Snoop Dogg.

While the news was released on April Fool’s Day, the announcement video makes it clear that it’s not a joke. The announcement was first posted by Snoop Dogg on his Instagram.

“It’s gonna be lit,” Snoop Dogg says in the video.

The mega mentor will join coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson for the “Knockout” round of the competition, which begins on Monday, April 19.

Clarkson shared the video on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I can’t wait for this!!!! My team is going to freak out!”

Snoop Dogg Will Help Contestants in the ‘Knockout’ Rounds

The Mega Mentor will be appearing on The Voice during the “Knockout” rounds of the competition.

During the “Knockout” rounds, each coach pairs up contestants to sing two separate songs against one another. Then, the coaches decide which of the contestants moves forward in the competition and which one is eliminated before the live shows.

Snoop Dogg will also help the four contestants who were “saved” during the “Battle” rounds as they compete in their four-way knockout to see which of them is able to move forward in the competition. That winner is chosen by viewers before the live shows begin.

‘The Voice’ Will Welcome a New Coach in 2021

Award-winning music sensation Ariana Grande will be joining The Voice next season as a new coach. Grande replaces fan-favorite coach Nick Jonas.

Grande shared the news on her social media channels, and Jonas reacted soon after.

“surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season – season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you,” she tweeted. The Voice official account retweeted the announcement.

Though no reason has been made public for Jonas leaving the show, the star wasn’t at all bitter about the fact that he’ll be leaving the big red chair once again, as he did after season 18.

Jonas tweeted, “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎.”

Shelton had other words for Grande when he appeared as a surprise co-host on Today With Hoda & Jenna, and during his time on the show, he spoke to Hoda Kotb about his wedding and about how he feels about Grande joining the coaching panel on The Voice.

“About two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana,” he told Kotb. “I’m excited about it. I’m a fan of hers. I’m not going to lie, we’re still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don’t pay me to lose.”

In the segment, Shelton also poked fun at Grande for being so young.

“I used to look like Ariana when I started the show, and now look at me!” Shelton remarked, referring to the fact that he’s been on the show for the entire 20 seasons over 10 years.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Says the ‘Voice’ Coaches Will ‘Beat the Crap’ Out of Ariana Grande