“The Voice” Coach’s Dad Heralded as a Military Hero

This Veteran’s Day — November 11, 2024 — will be extra special for rapper Snoop Dogg’s family. According to WSB-TV, “The Voice” coach’s father, Vernell Varnado, will receive his third Purple Heart in honor of his military service and wounds he suffered during the Vietnam War.

Ahead of the Veteran’s Day honor, Varnado — known to fans as Poppa Snoop — was celebrated on November 7 at an event with city officials in Atlanta, including Mayor Andre Dickens, where he was presented with a mayoral proclamation honoring his bravery and service.

Atlanta City Officials Honor Snoop Dogg’s Dad for Continued Service to Veteran Affairs

Play

In video captured by Alive11, Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department Fire Chief Roderick Smith presented the proclamation to Varnado at Atlanta City Hall during military recruiting event, explaining that he served as a cannoneer in Vietnam after being drafted into the Army in December 1967.

“He received awards for wounds suffered in action in battle from hostile forces and he embodies the spirit of why we are here today, recognizing our veterans,” Smith said. “You see, many young people go into military not knowing what life has in store for them and they put their lives on the line and they are committed to serve.”

“So we wanna take this day, Mr. Verdado, to recognize you for serving,” he continued, “and being injured in Vietnam. But more importantly, to continue to be a voice and advocate for Veterans across the country. Thank you for all that you are doing.”

Varnando was shot four times during his Vietnam service, according to People.