‘Voice’ Cast Member Makes a Life-Changing Decision

Former “Voice” cast member and superstar singer has made a life-changing decision — pop star and actress Miley Cyrus has sold her Nashville ranch for over $14 million.

Cyrus Made Almost $9 Million in Profit on the Sale

According to real estate website Dirt, the singer purchased the 34-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she netted nearly $9 million on the $14.5 million sale — which was also the second-most expensive real estate transaction in Tennessee in 2022, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s $18 million Nashville purchase.

The buyer of the Franklin-area ranch for $14.5 million is Dairy Queen franchise owner Matt Frauenshuh, according to Dirt. He owns over 200 Dairy Queen stores under the Fourteen Foods company name.

The 7000-square-foot property boasts five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two powder rooms, a gourmet kitchen, a rooftop deck, and a main floor master suite. There is also a swimming pool and putting green, and a guest house located across the property from the main residence.

Cyrus has been selling a lot of property lately. Dirt reports that in 2021, she sold her Los Angeles-area home for $7 million and in 2020, she sold her Malibu house for $1.7 million. She currently owns a $4 million home in the Studio City foothills.

Cyrus’ Grandmother Recently Died & She is Reportedly Estranged From Her Father

In mid-August, Cyrus’ paternal grandmother, her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ mother Ruthie, passed away. At the time, Billy Ray wrote on Instagram, “My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it. She was the very definition of love.”

He later posted a longer tribute, asking people to donate to the American Red Cross in her honor after the flooding in her home state of Kentucky.

Cyrus wrote:

My mom, Ruth Ann Adkins, was born and raised in Eastern Kentucky – right in the heart where all the flooding happened recently. Whether you knew her as Ruthie, Mamaw, Mema or her most important name, “Mom,” you loved her and the insurmountable amount of joy she brought to everyone she met. Instead of flowers, if anyone feels in their heart to honor her, you can make a donation to support Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster relief through the @americanredcross. There’s a link in my bio to do so.

On “Hannah Montana,” the lead character, played by Miley Cyrus, had a maternal grandmother named Mamaw Ruthie, played by actress and comedian Vicki Lawrence. On the show, Hannah and Mamaw Ruthie were close, but it looks as though Miley did not attend her grandmother’s funeral. On social media, her siblings Noah and Trace posted videos and photos to their Instagram stories of their family reuniting for Mamaw Ruthie’s funeral, but Miley was not there and has made no mention of her grandmother on her Instagram account.

The Sun reported on September 1 that Miley and her dad had a falling out after he split from her mom Tish back in April 2022 and have cut off contact with each other.

“Miley is all about peace, but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms,” a source told The Sun. “There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently. Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology. The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset.”

"The Voice" will returns for its 22nd season on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

