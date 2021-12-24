Some Fans Are ‘Done’ With ‘The Voice’ Following Season 21

Some fans of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” are vowing to boycott the show following the season 21 finale.

One person took to Reddit to express their disappointment with season 21 of the show and the winner.

“I am home tired of POC women not getting the reconciliation they deserve,” the post reads. “How is it season 754 & no one has won. I see these girls leaving it all on the stage & outsing the coffee shop singers. Yet they don’t win. Like, am I missing something?”

Some people agreed with the post while others disagreed and said that it was all a matter of taste.

Some Fans Pointed Out That The Show is Based on Popularity

Some fans took the time to say that, since people vote for the winner, it is inherently based on popularity.

“This season it was very clear that Wendy had the best voice, probably the best contestant voice on the show ever. She amazed me… probably most of us. That being said, it felt like she had a serious problem emotionally connecting with the audience. Yes, being a female POC might have hurt her with the shows demographics. I think it is crazy that she didn’t win,” one person replied to the original post.

Another agreed, saying, “I mean I think Wendy has amazing talent but she didn’t draw me in as an entertainer, so I think people just sometimes have preferences for the winner as an all around entertainer they’d most like to see perform… Same reason why a Gospel singer or classic country singer isn’t my preference.”

Others in the thread pointed out that the demographic of the show may skew older, which could be one reason that voters vote the way they do.

Some said they were not going to watch anymore.

“I need to just stop watching after the first live round. POC sometimes win, but the number of less talented white folks, especially teens, who win is just awful to watch,” one person wrote.

Another said that they have been heartbroken each season.

“Not sure how much longer I can continue watching,” the comment stated. “So saddened by how blatant it is.”

Some Fans Want Pop Singers To Make The Finale More Often

In a separate thread, fans lamented that pop singers generally don’t make it through to the finale of “The Voice.”

“POP SINGERS BARELY MAKE IT TO THE FINALE ANYMORE,” the title of the post reads.

One person replied with a possible explanation as to why that is the case.

“Gotta make it to the blinds to make it to the finale… The show loves 1970s music, maybe because they can get the rights for cheap. Not sure. I assumed Ariana [Grande] would be the pop genre coach, but she only got 2 or 3 who could really qualify as such, and they were very weak vocalists,” the reply stated.

Another person said that the finale is only ever made up of ballad singers, country singers, and at least one very young artist.

“Also voters have been tougher on girls lately, such as Allegra, Hailey, etc.,” one person added.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

