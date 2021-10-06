WATCH: 16-Year-Old Girl Stuns With Whistle Notes in ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” has officially wrapped up airing the Blind Auditions for the season, and that means the coaches filled up the last few spots on their teams. For team Ariana Grande, that meant filling one spot with a singer that lived up to Grande’s vocal abilities.

Sophia Bromberg stepped out onto the stage to perform Conan Gray’s “Heather” during her Blind Audition, and her voice was impressive enough to the coaches to earn a three-chair turn from Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Blake Shelton was the only coach who did not turn around for the contestant.

After the singer hit a whistle tone, Grande looked at Legend and said “sounds like me.”

Grande also said that the performance was interesting because “there are so many people in your throat box.”

“One of them, I noticed, is Ariana,” Clarkson joked.

Grande continued, “They’re all so beautiful and interesting and well-controlled and well-oiled. I would love the opportunity to help you continue to find and solidify your sound because I really do think you have such a unique and identifiable voice.”

When she mentioned the whistle notes in the performance, Legend asked Grande what she could possibly know about them while laughing.

When asked what kind of music she listens to, Bromberg listed off many different genres and laughed when Blake Shelton said that she probably listened to anything Grande released.

“You can hear all of that in your voice, honestly,” Legend told the contestant. “Um, I heard the pop, the folky vibe for a second, the soul, the runs, and, obviously, the Ariana of it all.”

Clarkson made a last-ditch effort to get Bromberg to join her team by saying she seemed like an artist who “paints” with her vocal cords.

Bromberg chose to go with Team Ariana after telling the coaches she loved all of them.

‘The Voice’ Teams Going Into Battle Rounds

The next round for the contestants on “The Voice” season 21 is the Battle Round, which features a duet sung between two artists pitted up against one another by their coach. Each coach will also have a steal and a save to use, meaning that at least 10 artists will be sent home by the end of the next round.

Below is a look at what the teams look like going into the next round of competition.

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom (Trio)

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

Jeremy Rosado

Holly Forbes

The Cunningham Sisters (Duo)

Jershika Maple

Xavier Cornell

Wyatt Michael

Aaron Hines

Parker McKay

Team Legend:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Samara Brown

Janora Brown

KJ Jennings

Sabrina Dias

Brittany Bree

Shadale

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

The Joy Reunion (trio)

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Berritt Haynes

Clint Sherman

Manny Keith

LiBianca

Tommy Edwards

Team Ariana:

Katie Raie

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaughn Mugol

Chavon Rodgers

Jim and Sasha Allen (Duo)

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Bella DeNapoli

David Vogel

Ryleigh Plank

Sophia Bromberg

KCK3 (Trio)

