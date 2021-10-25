‘The Voice’ 2021 Spoilers: Season 21 Knockouts Week 1 Winners, Elims

NBC’s “The Voice” season 21 is moving on to the Knockout Round of the competition, where each contestant chooses a song and sings it in front of the coaches, competing head-to-head against another member of their team.

The coaches each decide which contestants are paired, but they do not make the song choices for the Knockout Round like they do with the Battle Round.

Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran joins the cast of “The Voice” to offer some advice to contestants and chat with coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton about their teams during the Knockout Rounds.

Each coach has a steal they can use this time around, but that doesn’t mean the contestant heads directly to the live shows. Instead, each contestant who is “Stolen” by a coach goes on to compete in the four-way Knockout for votes from viewers. The contestant with the highest amount of votes moves on to the live shows, which will start in just a few weeks.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for the Monday, October 25 and Tuesday, October 26 episode of NBC’s “The Voice” follow. Do not read if you do not want these episodes spoiled.

According to spoilers posted on the Idol Forums, here’s what happens on each team this week:

Team Ariana

Here’s what to expect from team Ariana this week:

Raquel Trinidad singing “Valerie” by the Zutons vs Katie Rae singing “Hold on to Me” by Lauren Daigle (Raquel WINS, Katie ELIMINATED)

Ryleigh Plank singing "Midnight Sky" by Miley Cyrus vs David Vogel singing "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez (Ryleigh WINS, David STOLEN by John)

Team Legend

Here are the performances we’ll see from Team Legend:

Sabrina Dias singing “Photography” by Ed Sheeran vs Joshua Vacanti singing “Falling” by Harry Styles (Joshua WINS, Sabrina ELIMINATED)

BrittanyBree singing "Best Part" by H.E.R. & Daniel Caesar vs Samuel Harness singing "Bruises" by Lewis Capaldi (Samuel WINS, Brittany STOLEN by Ariana and Kelly, chooses Team Kelly)

Team Kelly

Here’s who will be competing during the first week of Knockout Rounds for Team Kelly and who wins those battles:

The Cunningham Sisters singing “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” vs. Hailey Mia singing “Arcade” by Duncan Laurence (Hailey WINS, The Cunningham Sisters ELIMINATED)

Girl Named Tom singing "Wichita Lineman" by Glen Campbell vs. Holly Forbes singing "Superstar" by Leon Russell (Girl Named Tom WINS, Holly STOLEN by Ariana Grande & John Legend, chooses Grande)

Gymani singing "PILLOWTALK" by Zayn vs Kinsey Rose singing "Strawberry Wine" by Deana Carter (Gymani WINS, Kinsey ELIMINATED)

Team Blake

Here’s what we’ll see from Team Blake during the first week of Knockout Rounds:

Hailey Green singing “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton vs. Libianca singing “everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish (LiBianca WINS, Hailey ELIMINATED)

Jonathan Mouton singing "I Can See Clearly Now" by Jimmy Cliff vs. Wendy Moten singing "Ain't No Way" by Aretha Franklin (Wendy WINS, Jonathan ELIMINATED)

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

