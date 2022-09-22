‘The Voice’ Makes Major Schedule Change

Season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice” may air more quickly than fans have expected. The 22nd season of the show is currently airing, but the coaches are set to be even busier next month.

In late September 2022, tickets to live tapings for “The Voice” Blind Auditions were released dated in mid-October. Filming for “The Voice” season 22 Blind Auditions wrapped up months ago, and generally, filming for a spring season of the series starts filming in October or November for a February premiere date.

That means it’s likely that “The Voice” is headed back to two seasons per year.

Currently, the taping schedule includes the dates October 13, 14, 15, and 16, and the description reads “The Voice – Season 23 Blind Auditions.”

All tapings will take place at Universal Studios in Hollywood, and the dates likely mean the Battle and Knockout Rounds will film in November and December.

What Coaches Will Join Season 23?

There are still unknown variables about “The Voice” season 23, though announcements are likely to be made ahead of taping for the upcoming season. One thing seems pretty clear, however: John Legend will not be on the panel.

Legend has shows in Las Vegas on two of the four Blind Audition taping dates, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, is pregnant. The couple would have a newborn throughout season 23, so it’s unlikely Legend will be on the panel.

Kelly Clarkson, however, will likely make her return, though it’s not confirmed. During an interview with Variety, however, it seems as though Clarkson almost slipped up to say she would be back for season 23.

“I definitely… Um, I probably will be back at ‘The Voice’ at some point,” she said, laughing awkwardly as if she just spilled the beans, according to Variety. “I might be back at ‘The Voice.’”

The only sure thing each season is that Blake Shelton will be on the coaching panel.

The rotating slate of coaches who could return includes Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello, though none have announced that they’d be joining the upcoming season at the time of writing. It’s also possible a coach new to “The Voice” will be brought in to fill Legend’s chair.

Stefani does not generally do two seasons back-to-back, so some fans are counting out her as a returning coach as well.

There Were Previously Clues to the Show’s Return

Season 21 of “The Voice” wrapped in December 2021, and it has been followed by a hiatus of over 6 months from the show. Usually, the coaches begin filming the spring season while the fall season of the show is still airing, however, in 2021, the show announced that it would only be airing once per year instead of twice, per Deadline.

That was the first time the show would be on a one-season-per-year schedule since over a decade ago.

After “American Song Contest,” which was hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg and took over the timeslot previously held by “The Voice,” didn’t pull in nearly as high of ratings as “The Voice” does for the network, it appears that there may be a return to the status quo.

At the time of writing, “American Song Contest” has not been canceled or renewed for a second season, per TVSeriesFinale.

On May 31, 2022, “The Voice” casting announced a new casting call on Instagram, which led fans to believe that it was returning to the two-seasons-per-year format.

Of course, with no official announcements by NBC and no official renewal for “The Voice” on the platform, take all non-official announcements with a grain of salt.