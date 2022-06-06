New ‘The Voice’ Announcement Has Fans Puzzled

“The Voice” did not air in the spring of 2022, marking a distinct change from previous years.

Season 21 of the show wrapped up in December 2021, and usually, at that point, the coaches have already started filming the next season of the show. In 2021, however, “The Voice” made the announcement that the show would only be airing once per year instead of twice, per Deadline.

This is the first time the show will be on the one-season-per-year schedule since 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, the show has been airing twice per year.

Now, it appears the show may be going back to two seasons per year. Read on to learn why fans are confused about the announcement.

‘The Voice’ Announced a Casting Call For Summer 2022

On May 31, 2022, “The Voice” casting announced a new casting call on Instagram.

“VIRTUAL OPEN CALL REGISTRATION OPENS TOMORROW,” the account posted. “Set your reminders and sign up tomorrow for June 8, 9, 21 and 22!”

They added, “We can’t wait to hear what you’ve got!”

They also posted the next day reminding fans to audition for the show.

Some Fans Were Confused by the Announcement

One person took to Reddit to say they were confused about the open call.

“I’m a little bit confused since they already hosted open call auditions for the upcoming season, which started on October 2021 and ended on December 2021. Does anyone know why this is?” the post reads. “I’m a little confused since I auditioned back in October and now I’m not sure what’s the move.”

One person responded, writing, “The virtual open call would presumably be for the season after this upcoming one (spring or fall 2023). The contestants for this fall season are already deep in the process.”

Some fans had questions on the announcement as well, such as a question about which of the coaches are still on the show and when the auditions will be held.

“Is this open call for this year 2022 season?” one person wrote.

Some evidence does point to “The Voice” returning for at least the spring season of 2023.

“If you are selected as a participant, you must be willing to travel to and reside at one or more undisclosed locations in the United States for several weeks at any time in October 2022 and May 2023 (or as otherwise scheduled by Producer). Economy travel to be paid for by Producer,” the auditions eligibility page reads.

Those dates would account for the filming of a spring season of “The Voice,” leading through live shows and a May finale, which was the schedule the show generally stuck to before switching to just one show a year.

In 2022, NBC’s “American Song Contest” aired in that time slot instead, and though it featured “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson as one of the hosts, it did not bring in the ratings that NBC may have been looking for.

If there is a spring season of “The Voice,” it will begin taping in the fall, likely with a bit of crossover from season 23’s live shows, which will wrap up in late November or early December 2023.

“The Voice” is set to return in the spring of 20

READ NEXT: Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet 17-Year-Old Diary Entry About ‘American Idol’