‘Voice’ Star & Family Share First Baby Bump Pic!

In early September 2022, news broke that a “Voice” star is expecting another baby. Now former coach Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, have debuted their baby bump in Prinsloo’s latest Instagram post.

Here’s what she shared and how their famous friends and fans are reacting:

Prinsloo Casually Dropped the Photo in a Series of ‘Recent’ Shots

In a series of photos simply captioned, “Recent” with a little angel baby emoji, Prinsloo look a selfie in the reflection of a window at her home where she is showing off a burgeoning baby bump. The other photos in the set include one of the family dog, one of a billboard for Levine and Prinsloo’s pink tequila called Cali Rosa, and one of her Sirius XM channel, Lithium.

The Daily Mail first broke the news about the pregnancy with photos of Prinsloo and Levine out for lunch on Saturday, September 4 in Santa Barbara, California, in which the Victoria’s Secret model can be seen sporting a small baby bump and a source confirmed to People that they are expecting their third baby.

Levine and Prinsloo, who wed in 2014, are already the parents to daughters Dusty Roe, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

In November 2021, Prinsloo actually told “Entertainment Tonight” that she always wanted to have five kids, but once they had two babies under the age of 2, then it became a more serious conversation about whether they would have more than two.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it. You know what, ‘Never say never.’ We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it,” said Prinsloo, adding, “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

The Couple’s Famous Friends & Fans are Ecstatic

On Prinsloo’s Instagram post of her baby bump, the comments are full of well-wishes from fans and famous friends alike.

“You are even more beautiful when pregnant,” wrote tattoo artist Sasha Masiuk.

“Loveeeeee dat baby 💜💜💜,” wrote actress Sarah Wright Olsen.

Singer Liza Owen added, “There’s the lil nugget!”

Kate Hudson, Lily Aldridge, Eric Olsen, Jessica Capshaw, Rachel Zoe, Christine Bullock, Rachel Bilson and many other celebrities also left messages and emojis. And the fans are just as enthusiastic.

“Omgggggg congratss Bee, Adam, Dusty and GG ❤️ love u guys with all ny heart!!!” wrote one fan.

“Congrats queen!! I’m so happy for you and Adam!!!,” wrote another fan.

“Yay! We love some new members of this Levine family,” wrote a third fan.

The Levine family is largely staying mum on details so far, so there is no word yet as to the baby’s sex or due date.

“The Voice” will returns for its 22nd season on Monday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

