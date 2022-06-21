Famous Sit-Com Star’s Daughter Is Still ‘Mortified’ by Her ‘Voice’ Experience

The name Natasha Bure might not be a household name. But her mother, “Full House” and “Fuller House” star, Candace Cameron Bure, is very well-known. Natasha is the 23-year-old daughter of the D.J. Tanner portrayer.

“The Voice” fans may remember Natasha from her stint on team Adam in 2016. In her blind audition, she sang Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which landed her on Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine’s team. But not for long. Bure did not make it past the knockout rounds.

Bure Cannot Seem to Get Past What Happened on ‘The Voice’

Six years later, Bure claims she is still “mortified” by her appearance on the long-running NBC singing competition. In fact, on February 7, 2022, she told podcaster Olivia Jade, on “Giannulli’s Conversations with Olivia Jade,” that she never even wanted to be on “The Voice,” but she agreed to audition to please her mother.

The podcast host she is conversing with can relate to much of what Bure is saying. Although she never appeared on “The Voice,” Jade is also the daughter of a “Full House” star: Lori Laughlin. Jade declared that she and Bure have known each other since they were in diapers, and that doing the podcast feels just like they are having a private video chat.

Despite not wanting to try out for “The Voice,” Bure explained, “I did it and I had the worst nerves of my life. Both performances I sobbed my eyes out 10 minutes before I went on. It was so out of my comfort zone.”

It was not the singing that made Bure uncomfortable; it was being judged – not just by the coaches – but by anyone who would see her on TV. “It really terrified me to know everyone is going to watch this,” Bure confessed.

Once she saw her performance played back, that is when the feelings of being “mortified” crept in, and they haven’t left her in six years.

Bure thinks she “did a terrible job,” she relayed on the podcast, and she said she feels sorry for anyone who was forced to watch her performances. As Screen Rant describes, “Although her time on The Voice was brief, Natasha Bure says that her appearance on NBC’s hit show still leaves her cringing.”

Bure is Still Searching for Her Individuality

Bure told Jade that she has always felt like she was “Candace’s daughter,” and even though she wants to be an actress as well, she wants to be viewed separately from her mother. Bure admits, “one of the reasons that I enjoy social media so much is to try to have people know me on my own.”

Being in the public eye has been a mixed bag for Bure. She wants to continue acting, singing and expressing herself on social media. However, she continues to struggle with finding her own identity. She acknowledged to Jade, “last year I was probably at the lowest point mentally…I just wasn’t happy with the person I was.”

A year later, Bure claims to “have a whole different perspective.” She now feels: “I am at highest I have ever been in terms of my mental health,” because she has stopped chasing validation, and lets her confident energy draw positivity to her.

Screen Rant points out that “Natasha is not the first child of famous parents to compete for the winner’s title, nor someone who comes from an already-familiarized family. Others in the same situation have included Dana Harper (whose father is NBA’s Derek Harper), Aijia Grammer (wife of Andy Grammer), and Briana Cuoco (sister of Kaley Cuoco).”

These Voice participants have not been as vocal about their experience as Bure has. However, Kaley Cuoco did publicly admit she cried when her sister got eliminated during battle rounds, according to Us Weekly.