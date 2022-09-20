Woman Accusing Adam Levine of Affair Speaks Out Again

An Instagram model named Sumner Stroh posted a video to TikTok on September 19 claiming she previously had a year-long affair with Maroon 5 singer and former “Voice” coach Adam Levine, who has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014.

Stroh posted a follow-up on September 20 trying to clarify some things and also apologizing to Levine’s wife and his daughters, Gio and Dusty. Just five days ago, Prinsloo confirmed in an Instagram photo that she is pregnant with their third child.

Stroh Said Levine Came Back Into Her Life After Months of Not Speaking to Ask if He Could Name His Baby ‘Sumner’

In her first video, Stroh said she and Levine were seeing each other “for about a year,” then they broke it off and he messaged her months later asking, “OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy, I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”

She said she felt like her morals “were unknowingly compromised” and that she was “completely manipulated,” but she only came forward now because someone she thought was her friend was trying to sell Stroh’s screenshots of the messages to a tabloid.

In Part 2, Stroh Says She’s ‘So Ashamed’ & She’s Knows She’s Not the Victim

In the comments on the initial video, a TikTok user wrote, “It’s no secret he’s been married for a decade. The only victim here is his wife and children.” In her own comment, Stroh wrote, “I’m disgusted and so ashamed of the pain and hurt I’ve caused. I didn’t want to sound whiney so that wasn’t said in this video.”

In Stroh’s follow-up video, she wrote that she is replying directly to that comment to address “a few things [she wishes she] had said in the first video.”

She then revealed that she was “under the impression” that Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage “was over,” saying in the video:

Hindsight is 20/20. I initially wanted to go in and talk about how remorseful I feel and how embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself, but I didn’t want people to look at it and think, “Oh, she’s playing the victim,” but in reality it had the opposite effect. Something I now realize I didn’t touch on enough was the fact that one of my friends had attmpted to sell [the story], which I realized yesterday whenever [the tabloid] reached out to me for comment. So I was completely frantic. That is why that video is for one, just so all over the place, and two, why I didn’t touch on some of the things that I initially would’ve liked. So in this video I’d like to address some of those things. I only came forward because I wanted to kill whatever story the tabloid had. The most important part that I did definitely gloss over is the fact that I was under impression that their marriage was over. I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press, because as I had said, I was new to LA, so I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber that’s that just how it was. And that’s why I feel exploited because he knew I believed everything that he said because of my vulnerable position of being new to LA.

Stroh went on to say that Levine was DMing her from his verified Instagram account and therefore she didn’t think she had “any reason to further question” anything.

“I now realize that that was likely a manipulation tactic of his just hiding in plain sight,” said Stroh, adding, “As soon as I’d realized that that was not the case (that their marriage was over), I had cut things off with him. In retrospect, I wish I would’ve questioned things more, I wish I wasn’t so naive, but you know, being naive is not an excuse for what I did an the role I played in this.”

She finished the video by saying, “Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I am not the one that’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

Levine Has Responded in a Statement

Levine has posted a statement to his Instagram stories in which he denies having an affair but does admit that he “crossed the line” during a “regrettable period” in his life.

Levine wrote:

A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.

