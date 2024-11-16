‘Voice’ Winner’s Condition Updated After Accident, T-Shirt Photo Released

A photo of “Voice” winner Sundance Head’s T-shirt was posted to his official Facebook page on November 16 along with an update on his condition after a shooting accident.
“Good morning just wanted to give an update on Sundance- he was released late last night we got home very early this morning it was a ruff 3 hr ride home for him as the meds were wearing off and bc he was moving he was bleeding badly through his dressings not to mention he was in just a hospital gown all his clothes were at the ranch,” the post says.
“We got him home I was able to change and clean out the dressing and repack though he’s not an easy patient and gave him some Motrin. Not sure I slept bc I was worried about him as was he but hearing him snore was music to my ears,” it added.
In an earlier update, Head’s page said that he accidentally shot himself while hunting on his ranch in Texas on November 15.
The Shirt Photo Was Posted So People Could See How ‘Lucky He Was,’ the Post Says
The photo post was designed to underscore how lucky Head ended up being.
“Dressing held as of now- will change again shortly- I’m posting a pic of his shirt just so y’all can see how lucky he was. Any higher or lower would have been devastating. I can’t express how grateful we are for all the messages, calls, and prayers,” the post says.
“God is AWESOME. He’s definitely going to have a lot to say and once he feels up to it I’ll have him do a video in his own words,” it continued. “Y’all know he has a way with words and know he won’t just have a song to write but an entire album of this accident. Again thank you all. Pic not to graphic but if you have a weak stomach don’t click and blow up the pic to see bullet hole.”
The Page’s Post Says That Sundance Head Is ‘Grateful to Be Alive’
The page also posted an earlier update, which explained what happened:
We have arrived at hospital and just now physically put my eyes on him and heard his sweet voice. He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayers.
What happened : he’s at the ranch hunting by himself went up yesterday the boys were coming up this evening to join him for a weekend together and well this happened. It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him. He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging. I thought he called 911 he didn’t- he put his hands in pocket for phone immediately after getting hit but phone wasn’t there just filled with blood so he took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help. 10 cars later someone turned around to help and called 911. Now this is what he has told me … he is heavily medicated at the moment. He’s so lucky and grateful to be alive. Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors
Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet 🤷♀️ I’m sure she said why but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers
Prayer Warriors we need y’all. This is Misty – I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers. Sundance has been life flighted with a gun shot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me. They told me once they land he’s going in for immediate surgery. They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic) We are on our way to Tyler now. 🙏🏻. Again this is the only information I have at the time. Please just keep him in your prayers
