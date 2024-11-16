‘Voice’ Winner’s Condition Updated After Accident, T-Shirt Photo Released

A photo of “Voice” winner Sundance Head’s T-shirt was posted to his official Facebook page on November 16 along with an update on his condition after a shooting accident.

“Good morning just wanted to give an update on Sundance- he was released late last night we got home very early this morning it was a ruff 3 hr ride home for him as the meds were wearing off and bc he was moving he was bleeding badly through his dressings not to mention he was in just a hospital gown all his clothes were at the ranch,” the post says.

“We got him home I was able to change and clean out the dressing and repack though he’s not an easy patient and gave him some Motrin. Not sure I slept bc I was worried about him as was he but hearing him snore was music to my ears,” it added.

In an earlier update, Head’s page said that he accidentally shot himself while hunting on his ranch in Texas on November 15.

The Shirt Photo Was Posted So People Could See How ‘Lucky He Was,’ the Post Says

The photo post was designed to underscore how lucky Head ended up being.

“Dressing held as of now- will change again shortly- I’m posting a pic of his shirt just so y’all can see how lucky he was. Any higher or lower would have been devastating. I can’t express how grateful we are for all the messages, calls, and prayers,” the post says.

“God is AWESOME. He’s definitely going to have a lot to say and once he feels up to it I’ll have him do a video in his own words,” it continued. “Y’all know he has a way with words and know he won’t just have a song to write but an entire album of this accident. Again thank you all. Pic not to graphic but if you have a weak stomach don’t click and blow up the pic to see bullet hole.”

The Page’s Post Says That Sundance Head Is ‘Grateful to Be Alive’

The page also posted an earlier update, which explained what happened: