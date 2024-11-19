‘The Voice’ Winner Credits Stranger for Saving His Life

Former “The Voice” winner Sundance Head took to social media to share an update himself after being hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

TMZ reported that according to Trey Newman, “The Voice” star’s agent, Head’s injury happened at his rural Texas ranch.

The singer was shot in the stomach and TMZ indicated paramedics were able to stabilize Head at the scene of the incident.

On November 16, People reported that Newman relayed that Head accidentally shot himself while he was hunting.

A Facebook update from the singer’s wife Misty indicated that the singer had been reaching into a vehicle to grab a gun, and as he did, it came out of its holster.

The gun hit the vehicle “just right and went off,” she wrote. He managed to get himself to the main road by his property and someone stopped and called 911 for him.

“I was sure that I was gonna die,” Head admitted in his new update.

Sundance Head Is Thankful to Be Alive & Grateful to Those Who Helped Save Him

On November 17, the singer shared an update on his recovery and the incident via his Instagram page. The caption read, simply, “part 1.”

Head began his video by telling fans, “I’m still alive, thankfully.”

As he relayed his story, he specifically thanked strangers who stopped to help him. Quite a few others passed by without pausing, and he thought he was going to die.

“The Voice” winner said they even made eye contact with others who saw him but kept driving.

He admitted, “I am really, really fortunate and thankful for the couple of gentlemen” who did stop.

“I want to tell you that I love you. I’m so thankful that you were in my life at that moment. It wasn’t a chance meeting between us,” Head said directly to the men who helped him.

He added, “I look forward to spending more time with you in the future.”

“Thanks to the good Lord above and the wonderful first responders that helped me as well as the trauma team at UT Tyler, they did a wonderful job and they really did keep me alive,” Head continued.

He admitted it was “One of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me.” Head also told fans he had a “wonderful” story to tell them about everything that happened.

‘The Voice’ Star Has a Lot of Living Yet to Do

Head remains in significant pain, he noted.

The full story will be broken down into multiple parts, Head explained. He noted he is eager to share what happened, and he wants to do it without trying to condense it into one video.

“I am thankful to be alive. I have a lot of life left and that’s what I was telling these ladies and gentlemen that were trying to keep me alive during this whole process,” Head added.

The experience was the scariest thing he’s ever gone through, Head revealed, and he explained the bullet is still in him.

“All I know is I didn’t die the day before yesterday and I have another opportunity to live,” Head reflected.

Head shared the video on both his Instagram and Facebook pages, and fans flooded him with love and support.

“Man Sundance talk about the shot heard around the world big guy. Everyone was worried & concerned about you,” one fan wrote in response to the Facebook update.

“God is so awesome, he has a purpose for you. He is using you to help others out there see that they can conquer demons and be strong when they think hope is lost,” commented another of Head’s fans.