‘The Voice’ Winner’s Wife Asks for Prayers Amid Emergency

The wife of “The Voice” season 11 winner Sundance Head is asking fans for their prayers. According to TMZ, Head, whose real first name is Jason, was shot in the stomach at his home in Texas, his agent Trey Newman, said.

The country singer was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas. Misty Head posted about her husband on his Facebook page, letting his 112,000 followers know what had happened.

“Prayer Warriors we need y’all. This is Misty — I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers. Sundance has been life flighted with a gunshot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me,” she wrote on Facebook.

“They told me once they land he’s going in for immediate surgery. They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic) We are on our way to Tyler now. Again this is the only information I have at the time. Please just keep him in your prayers,” she added.

While it’s unclear exactly what happened, Newman told TMZ that it was Head who called 911 himself.

Head, 46, won “The Voice” in 2016. Blake Shelton was his coach. He also appeared on season 6 of “American Idol.”

Misty Head & Trey Newman Shared Positive Updates on Sundance Head

Misty Head took to Facebook to share an update on her husband later in the evening.

“Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs,” she said.

“He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet. I’m sure she said why but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers,” she added.

Meanwhile, Newman told the New York Post that Head is in “stable” condition.

“It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted,” he said, adding, “we don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby.”

“The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have have happened is if it travelled through something else,” Newman continued.

Many People Took to Facebook to Share Warm Wishes & Prayers for Sundance Head

Earlier on November 15, Head took to Facebook to share a photo of the inside of a tent.

“The sound of silence,” he captioned the post. Shortly after news about the incident broke on Friday evening, a few people took to social media to share their wishes of a speedy recovery.

“Prayers for you Sundance. Praying for recovery soon. Take care of yourself. So sorry for your accident,” one person wrote.

“I’m gonna step out on a limb and say you’re no longer allowed to go hunting by yourself. You almost heard the sound of silence for eternity. Praying you recover real soon,” someone else added.

“Sundance we love you as a person as musician, please get well,” a third comment read.

“Did you accidentally shoot yourself? I see you went alone..glad you don’t require surgery but should never go alone camping hunting with a weapon. I do see later notes that your son was there so I’m glad u weren’t alone. And glad the wound doesn’t require surgery. You’re very lucky,” a fourth Facebook user said.