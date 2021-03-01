Superstar Claps Back at Netflix Show

Taylor Swift is calling out Netflix for an episode of a new show that includes a joke about her dating history.

The show, Ginny and Georgia, is about a teenage girl and her family who “put down roots in a picturesque New England town.”

In the first episode, an actor jokes, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Swift was not happy with the joke, and as soon as she caught wind of it, she tweeted, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Broken heart Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

This isn’t the first time a television show– specifically, a Netflix television show– has made light of Swift’s exes. As People pointed out, the Netflix show Degrassi: Next Class, similarly included the line: “Taylor Swift made an entire career off her exes.”

Fans Support Taylor

If those script writers thought of these lines as jokes, are they really that dumb? Being misogynistic and slut-shaming people has never been a joke. Taylor has been slut-shamed throughout her entire career and she doesn't deserve it, no one else does! RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/jfY53ZD0bk — fearlessly, augustine 💛🍭 (@twiceswifteu) March 1, 2021

While some have pointed out that the negative audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is a testament to how Swift’s fans are supporting her, others are posting their own tweets to back up their singing idol.

One user wrote, “It is still her right not to be named on tv shows referring to her love life. She’s a singer, they can talk about her music or leave her out of the joke. I wouldn’t like that either if I were she.”

A fan account for Swift also pointed out that ‘RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT’ was trending on Twitter for hours after news of the joke became viral.

What Is ‘Ginny & Georgia’?

But what exactly is the Netflix show that now has everyone talking?

Ginny & Georgia is an American dramedy that was created by Sarah Lampert and was released on Netflix on February 24, 2021. It is currently the #1 show on Netflix.

A 2019 article in the Hollywood Reporter reveals that the show follows 15-year-old Ginny Miller, who “often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mom, Georgia.”

The outlet wrote, “Ginny & Georgia comes from first-time creator Sarah Lampert, who wrote the script while working as the manager of development at Sunshine Sachs’ Madica Productions. Madica in turn brought it to Critical Content under a first-look deal, which then shared it with indie studio Dynamic Television before it landed at Netflix.”

While the show has a 65% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, fans don’t seem to be in support of its content with only 10% in favor of the show.

Neither does Vulture, which titled a recent article on the series, “Ginny & Georgia Is So, So Much. Truly, So Much.” In their analysis of the series, they wrote, “So it’s not just Gilmore Girls, it’s also Dare Me, Euphoria, Weeds, Sneaky Pete, Mom, Desperate Housewives, and How to Get Away With Murder, with a hit of We Need to Talk About Kevin and a reverse Hart of Dixie twist.”

