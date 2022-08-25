‘The Voice’ Cast Member Hit With $1 Million Lawsuit

Pop superstar and former “The Voice” mega mentor Taylor Swift has been named in a new lawsuit.

According to The Daily Mail, an author is accusing Swift of “stealing the concept of 2019 Lover booklet.”

Teresa La Dart, who is a self-published author, filed a lawsuit against Swift, according to TMZ. La Dart claims that Swift used elements of her own book, “Lover,” a book of poems, anecdotes, and photos.

La Dart Says Swift Created a ‘Carbon Copy’ of Her Book

According to TMZ, La Dart says that the books are too similar to be coincidental and that Swift “saw it and then essentially created a carbon copy” and tried to pass it off as her own.

The suit names the title, concept, and colors as similarities. The concept, which, according to La Dart, is a “recollection of past years memorialized in a combination of written and pictoral components,” is the same.

The suit asks for more than $1 million in damages, according to TMZ. Swift’s “Lover” book, according to the suit, sold “at least 2.9 million copies in the U.S. alone.”

Images of the book were published by TMZ.

Swift Is Being Sued by Songwriters Over Lyrics

Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler wrote “Playas Gon’ Play,” which released in 2000. Swift was named in a lawsuit by the songwriters, who claim that Swift stole lyrics for “Shake It Off,” according to court documents obtained by NPR.

According to USA Today, the songwriters filed a lawsuit about copyright infringement in 2017, but that suit was originally dismissed in 2018. The judge at the time wrote that the lyrics were “too banal” to be stolen. An appeal reignited the case, however, and Swift’s December 2021 request for dismissal was denied with a judge stating the cases have “enough objective similarities.”

The lawsuit filed against Swift alleges she stole lyrics from the 2001 song. They point to the lyrics “playas, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate.” In “Shake It Off,” Swift sings, “the players gonna play, play, play” and “the haters gonna hate, hate, hate.”

Swift’s response to the suit says that the phrases “players gonna play” and “haters gonna hate” are both in popular culture and were at the time of her writing the song and she wrote it about “independence and ‘shaking off’ negative personal criticism through music and dance.”

Kiely Williams, who was a member of the band 3LW, has spoken out about the lawsuit. In an Instagram Live quoted by BET, Williams, 36, said that she had nothing to do with the lawsuit and called for Swift to tell her fanbase that the members of the group were not involved.

“The point of all of this is to say and to educate you all since that’s not being done,” she said in the Live. “We didn’t write the song. We’re not suing Taylor Swift. We aren’t even a thing.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

