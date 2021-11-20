Why Ariana Grande Deleted Twitter from ‘The Voice’ Contestant’s Phone

If you’ve been watching season 21 of “The Voice,” you’ve seen how much first-time coach Ariana Grande cares about the contestants on her team.

She often gets choked up when contestants are eliminated and even put together a vocal health kit for everyone she drafted to her team in the blind auditions. It’s unsurprising that Grande also wants to protect her beloved team from negative social media attention.

20-year-old Ryleigh Plank of Team Ariana was eliminated from the competition on Tuesday, November 16. She and Shadale from Team Legend were the two contestants from the top 13 who did not progress to the top 11.

Plank revealed on Twitter that she’s been receiving a barrage of tweets from Grande fans, asking her to convey messages to Grande on their behalf. It got to the point where Grande had to interfere.

Grande Deleted Twitter from Plank’s Phone

Plank tweeted a reminder that her business email was for business inquires only and not for “using me to send things to Ariana.”

and not for,,,, using me to send things to Ariana — Ryleigh Plank🖤 (@musicbyryleigh) November 19, 2021

Plank apparently got so many requests like this, including messages where people threatened to harm themselves if she didn’t meet their demands, that Grande deleted Twitter from Plank’s phone.

After a fan told Plank to stay off Twitter, she replied, “iiii caved after Ariana deleted it from my phone I just wanted 2 talk to y’all. 🖤”

According to Plank’s bio on “The Voice” website, the Fort Myers native has struggled with “severe depression” in the past. As a result, she doesn’t take it lightly when people threaten to harm themselves if she doesn’t meet their demands.

“Not people threatening to do terrible things to themselves if I don’t do what they’re asking of me knowing full well I’ve struggled with those things,” Plank tweeted, including a trigger warning for suicide and self-harm.

TW suicide/SH not people threatening to do terrible things to themselves if I don’t do what they’re asking of me knowing full well I’ve struggled with those things. the boundaries do not exist ig. — Ryleigh Plank🖤 (@musicbyryleigh) November 19, 2021

Some Fans Think Grande Failed Plank as a Coach

After Plank’s elimination, one viewer took to Reddit to comment on Grande’s coaching performance thus far.

“Bella’s voice, Ryleigh’s voice, and Katie Rae’s voice all grew weaker as the competition progressed. Bella and Ryleigh sound like they have never strained their voices so hard in their lives,” the user wrote, referring to Plank, Bella DeNapoli, and Katie Rae of Team Ariana. Katie Rae is now on Kelly Clarkson’s team.

In the thread’s comments, some fans agreed that Grande struggled with giving constructive criticism to her team.

“I think Ari doesn’t have the heart to give her team any real constructive criticism. She just tells everyone they’re phenomenal until they start believing it and picking songs their range isn’t capable of,” one user commented.

Going into the top 13, Grande chose to save Plank when she didn’t receive enough votes to progress automatically. One Reddit user commented that some of Grande’s decision-making seemed to be motivated by her emotional relationships with contestants.

“All of them (team Ariana contestants) have talked about what an amazing friend she has been to them—and honestly that’s why I think she saved Ryleigh, they seem to have the closest friendship,” the user wrote.

New episodes of “The Voice” air on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

