WATCH: Blake Shelton Uses His ‘The Voice’ Battle Save Following Incredible Performance

The Battle Rounds are in full swing on NBC’s “The Voice,” and that means the teams are slowly shrinking going into Knockout Rounds. For Blake Shelton’s team, that meant putting up two of his female singers to battle on a Maren Morris song.
Hailey Green and Lana Scott took on Maren Morris’s song “Girl” during the Battle Rounds. Ahead of the performance, they met with Team Blake advisor Dierks Bentley to get advice and make their arrangement.
During the battle, Shelton seemed to enjoy the performance put on, and other coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson also liked the performance.
The performance ended sweetly, with hand-holding and a hug between the contestants.
“What a performance!” John Legend said when they were done singing. “Both of you are such great singers. You have power, your tone just grabs me… It felt so good. There’s a lot of subtlety to it.”
Clarkson thought it was a perfect song for both of the performers as well. Shelton reminded the audience that Hailey is a player on her high school football team, which really impressed him from the get-go.
“This is my least favorite part of the show because I just can’t take doing this,” Shelton started. “But, the winner of this battle is Hailey.”
Shelton ended up going with Hailey because she was young and an extremely powerful voice, but he said he wanted to work on her dynamics and stage presence. Shelton then used his only save to save Lana.
“Get your a** back on that stage!” Shelton yelled at the singer, telling her he only didn’t pick her because he thought she could handle 30 seconds of a broken heart.
Clarkson and Grande were both so excited about the save.
“I always feel so good when they get saved,” Clarkson shared, and Grande said she almost started crying.
What Do The ‘Voice’ Teams Look Like?
Here’s what the “The Voice” teams look like following the first Battle Round:
Team Blake
- Peedy Chavis
- Hailey Green
- Lana Scott (Saved)
- LiBianca
Still to battle:
- Wendy Moten
- Carson Peters
- Kaitlyn Velez
- Berritt Haynes
- Clint Sherman
- Manny Keith
Team Kelly
- Girl Named Tom
- Kinsey Rose (Saved)
- Jeremy Rosado
- Xavier Cornell
Still to battle:
- Gymani
- Holly Forbes
- The Cunningham Sisters
- Wyatt Michael
- Aaron Hines
- Parker McKay
Team Legend
- Samuel Harness
- Jershika Maple (Steal)
- Brittany Bree
- Samara Brown (Save)
Still to battle:
- Jonathan Mouton
- Jack Rogan
- Joshua Vacanti
- Paris Winningham
- Keilah Grace
- Janora Brown
- Sabrina Dias
- Shadale
Team Ariana
- Katie Rae
- Bella DeNapoli (Save)
- David Vogel
- Katherine Ann Mohler
Still to battle:
- Jim and Sasha Allen
- Raquel Trinidad
- Hailey Mia
- Ryleigh Plank
- Sophia Bromberg
- KCK3
The Battle Rounds will continue for the next few episodes as the teams become more solidified. Then, the remaining contestants move on to the Knockout rounds, which feature Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran.
“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.
