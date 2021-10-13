WATCH: Blake Shelton Uses His ‘The Voice’ Battle Save Following Incredible Performance

The Battle Rounds are in full swing on NBC’s “The Voice,” and that means the teams are slowly shrinking going into Knockout Rounds. For Blake Shelton’s team, that meant putting up two of his female singers to battle on a Maren Morris song.

Hailey Green and Lana Scott took on Maren Morris’s song “Girl” during the Battle Rounds. Ahead of the performance, they met with Team Blake advisor Dierks Bentley to get advice and make their arrangement.

During the battle, Shelton seemed to enjoy the performance put on, and other coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson also liked the performance.

Watch The Battle Round





Play



Hailey Green vs. Lana Scott – Maren Morris' "GIRL" | The Voice Battles 2021 Hailey Green and Lana Scott compete singing Maren Morris' "GIRL" during The Battles on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC! » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The… 2021-10-13T01:59:48Z

The performance ended sweetly, with hand-holding and a hug between the contestants.

“What a performance!” John Legend said when they were done singing. “Both of you are such great singers. You have power, your tone just grabs me… It felt so good. There’s a lot of subtlety to it.”

Clarkson thought it was a perfect song for both of the performers as well. Shelton reminded the audience that Hailey is a player on her high school football team, which really impressed him from the get-go.

“This is my least favorite part of the show because I just can’t take doing this,” Shelton started. “But, the winner of this battle is Hailey.”

Shelton ended up going with Hailey because she was young and an extremely powerful voice, but he said he wanted to work on her dynamics and stage presence. Shelton then used his only save to save Lana.

“Get your a** back on that stage!” Shelton yelled at the singer, telling her he only didn’t pick her because he thought she could handle 30 seconds of a broken heart.

Clarkson and Grande were both so excited about the save.

“I always feel so good when they get saved,” Clarkson shared, and Grande said she almost started crying.

What Do The ‘Voice’ Teams Look Like?

Here’s what the “The Voice” teams look like following the first Battle Round:

Team Blake

Peedy Chavis

Hailey Green

Lana Scott (Saved)

LiBianca

Still to battle:

Wendy Moten

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Berritt Haynes

Clint Sherman

Manny Keith

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Kinsey Rose (Saved)

Jeremy Rosado

Xavier Cornell

Still to battle:

Gymani

Holly Forbes

The Cunningham Sisters

Wyatt Michael

Aaron Hines

Parker McKay

Team Legend

Samuel Harness

Jershika Maple (Steal)

Brittany Bree

Samara Brown (Save)

Still to battle:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Janora Brown

Sabrina Dias

Shadale

Team Ariana

Katie Rae

Bella DeNapoli (Save)

David Vogel

Katherine Ann Mohler

Still to battle:

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Ryleigh Plank

Sophia Bromberg

KCK3

The Battle Rounds will continue for the next few episodes as the teams become more solidified. Then, the remaining contestants move on to the Knockout rounds, which feature Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Ariana Grande Breaks Down Following ‘Powerhouse’ Battle on ‘The Voice’