Blake Shelton Predicts He’ll Lose The Voice Season 20

The live playoff rounds on NBC’s “The Voice” are just weeks away, and the pool of contestants that will be moving forward is nearly finalized. That means the coaches have a clear view of which contestants they’ll be moving forward with and what their chances might be to win the season.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas have been competing for the entire season to get the best artists onto their teams, stealing and saving contestants through the Battle and Knockout rounds.

Now, the self-proclaimed “King of ‘The Voice,'” Blake Shelton, is predicting which team will win the season, and it doesn’t seem like he thinks it will be Team Blake.

Shelton Predicted Kenzie Wheeler Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 20

After Team Kelly’s country singers performed their songs in the Knockout round, the other coaches did not envy Clarkson the choice between the two.

Country singers Avery Roberson and Kenzie Wheeler were up against one another. Wheeler performed “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs for his song, and Roberson performed “Tomorrow” by Chris Young. Both artists delivered incredible versions of the songs, but both Shelton and Clarkson were much more taken with Wheeler’s performance.

When the performances were over, Shelton got out of his chair and ran up to the stage to get a closer look at Wheeler’s mullet.

“You’re probably going to win this show,” Shelton told him. “And I wanna know exactly what’s going on up here, is what I want to know… You’re probably going to win ‘The Voice,’ and that hairstyle is gonna be trending, and I want to be in on it.”

He said he was getting a closer look at it so he would know how to grow his hair like that.

Clarkson Chose Wheeler to Move On

The coaches all had great things to say to both contestants about their performances.

“Kenzie, we joked about the hair and all of that, but you’re a talented SOB,” Shelton told the contestant, adding that he was still upset Clarkson blocked Wheeler from being on his team.

When Clarkson told Shelton not to talk about the block because she felt bad about it, Wheeler laughed.

“Kenzie, you brought the party,” Jonas shared. “The party is in the back! I think you’ve got a great coach, way better than Blake would’ve been for you.”

Legend said that he thought Roberson had been holding back and needed more passion on the stage.

“Kenzie, you are a star,” Legend said. “Your voice has depth and range and presence. People want to hang out with you.”

Clarkson said she thought Roberson couldn’t tell how good he was, which was leading to him holding back.

“Kenzie, I watched you in rehearsal doing this song, and I was like, oh no! He’s a real Blake fan,” Clarkson told Wheeler. “I was thinking, I just totally, like, took his dream away!”

Clarkson ultimately chose to move forward with Wheeler over Roberson.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

